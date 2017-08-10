Baseball starting early as clubs gear up for a busy summer ahead

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 15:15

This coming weekend will see thousands of young Kiwi kids looking forward to a big summer of baseball action as the national governing body holds its second National Registration Weekend.

Baseball is one of the fastest growing summer sports in New Zealand and this massive growth period and increased momentum sees clubs from all over the country holding "Have-A-Go" and registration events at their regional fields and indoor facilities to kick-start this season that should be the biggest in the country’s history.

"As the game grows in this country, we are finding clubs are keen to get going earlier and earlier," said Baseball New Zealand CEO Ryan Flynn. "It only takes one sunny winter’s day to realise that spring and, more importantly, baseball is just around the corner.

"With new regions and clubs in Wairarapa, Hawkes Bay, all across the greater Wellington region and Christchurch coming on board this year, we should see a record number of people playing baseball and opening up educational and professional opportunities for themselves and their children," said Flynn.

"There’s a baseball revolution happening in the Wellington region especially with new competitions involving up to a dozen new teams in U13 and senior competition, which is seen as a direct result from the visit of New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius earlier this year and a strong leadership group at the regional and club levels," Flynn said, adding that more than "250 people, young and old, turned up to Didi’s clinics and this growth has been captured by Wellington Baseball Association who have done a great job getting these competitions up and running while finding parks, too."

The game’s growth is also being seen around the country, with interest heightened following SKY Sport’s screening of this year’s National U13 Ripken tournament live on television, and Flynn added that "obviously seeing the game played at the junior level live on national television will spike a child’s interest; they (and their parents) can see the opportunities that this great sport can provide, right through to going to college in the U.S. and playing professionally, which more and more of our kids are choosing to do."

Clubs from Orewa in the north right down to the brand new Selwyn club, just outside Christchurch, are hosting events and taking online registrations starting immediately.

For more information on activities and how to sign up, go to: http://www.baseballnewzealand.com/index.php/42-baseball/clubs/482-national-registration-day-fast-approaching