Silvermoon Tactix announce team for 2018 ANZ Premiership

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 15:16

The Silvermoon Tactix are delighted to announce their squad for the 2018 ANZ Premiership.

The Tactix have re-signed a core group of six players from 2017; including Jess Moulds, Silver Ferns Development Squad players Erikana Pedersen and Zoe Walker, NZU21 Gold Medal-winning vice-captain Charlotte Elley, Silvermoon Tactix Player of the Year and Silver Ferns defender Temalisi Fakahokotau, and shooter Brooke Leaver.

Silvermoon Tactix Rookie of the Year, Ellie Bird, joins the team after a strong performance in 2017 and selection in the recently announced Silver Ferns Development Squad.

After a sublime 2017 campaign which earned her ANZ Premiership Player of the Year honours, Silver Fern Jane Watson is returning home to the Silvermoon Tactix. Watson, born in Christchurch, played for the Tactix from 2012 - 2014.

New signings include midcourter Kimora Poi, a key member of the Gold Medal-winning NZU21 team, and ex-Australian Diamonds shooter Kate Beveridge, round out the roster for 2018.

Beveridge is an experienced netballer, having played in the previous trans-Tasman competition since 2008 for the Adelaide Thunderbirds, Melbourne Vixens, and most recently the West Coast Fever. She played for the Australian Diamonds from 2008 to 2011 and the Fast5 Australian Flyers.

Silvermoon Tactix Head Coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek says they’re thrilled that players are recognising the great culture, support services and high performance environment in the Mainland.

"We have some experienced heads in there with some exciting young talent. The team improved significantly through the course of the last season, culminating in wins over the Northern Stars and Northern Mystics," Delaney-Hoshek said.

Foundation player Anna Thompson has not been contracted for 2018 with Delaney-Hoshek thanking her for her loyalty and commitment to the team over a number of years.

"Unfortunately, some tough decisions had to be made and we were unable to find a place for Anna in the new-look roster. We thank her hugely for her commitment and loyalty to the franchise, which will be recognised at an appropriate opportunity," Delaney-Hoshek said.

In a further coup for the Tactix, Silvermoon have recommitted as naming rights partner. Silvermoon is a New Zealand owned and operated jewellery business, with retail outlets throughout the country, with their head office situated in Christchurch.

Silvermoon Managing Director Simon Thwaites said, "Having founded our business here in the Mainland, we are right behind Netball in the Zone and the Silvermoon Tactix."

The ANZ Premiership returns in May, 2018.

The Silvermoon Tactix 2018 ANZ Premiership roster:

Kate Beveridge, Ellie Bird, Charlotte Elley, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Brooke Leaver, Jess Moulds, Erikana Pedersen, Kimiora Poi, Zoe Walker, Jane Watson.