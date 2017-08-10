St Paul's gear up for title defence

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 19:35

St Paul's College have secured their spot in the 2017 SAS College Rugby League grand final next Wednesday, after taking down third-placed Southern Cross 16-6 in the premier championship semi-final yesterday afternoon.

St Paul's captain Daetyn Tanuvasa said composure was key to winning the game.

"We knew we needed to play at our best if we wanted to make this year's grand final… it was always going to be a tough one because they [Southern Cross] wanted it just as bad," he said.

"In the end, it came down to holding onto the ball. I think the wet weather caused a lot of issues for both sides today and we just managed to hold onto it a little longer.

"There were times where they could have got us on the edges, but we stayed strong on defence so I'm proud of the boys' efforts."

More success for the central Auckland school also saw them claim the under 15s 9-a-side division with a close 22-18 victory over Avondale College.

Manurewa made easy work of Western Springs 52-4 proceeding through to play Wesley College in the premier plate grand final next Wednesday, and Pakuranga will take on James Cook after edging past Southern Cross 7-6 in extra time in the Senior A semi-final.

The Premier Championship, Plate and Senior A grand finals will all be played next Wednesday August 16 at Mt Smart Stadium #2. A gold coin entry and free for those in school uniform.

All three games will also be streamed live online at http://www.aucklandleague.co.nz

SAS College Rugby League results for Wednesday August 19

Premier Championship (semi-final)

St Paul's 16 Southern Cross 6 HT: 12-6

Premier Plate (semi-final)

Manurewa 52 Western Springs 4

Senior A (semi-final)

Southern Cross 6 Pakuranga 7

U/15 9-aside (final)

St Paul's 22 Avondale 18

Southern Cross 22 Sir Edmund Hillary 24

SAS College Rugby League grand final fixtures for Wednesday August 16

Where: Mt Smart Stadium #2

Premier Championship

Kelston Boys' v St Paul's (7.00pm kick-off)

Premier Plate

Wesley v Manurewa (5.45pm kick-off)

Senior A

James Cook v Pakuranga (4.30pm kick-off)

