WBOP Magic confirm quartet of returning players for 2018

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 11:32

WBOP Magic are pleased to announce the resigning of key members of the WBOP Magic team for the 2018 season.

Veteran Magic player and Captain Casey Kopua will be back in Magic colours for 2018, making this her 15th season for the Magic franchise after making her debut in 2003.

Kopua will be joined on court by a trio of young talent in Samantha Sinclair, Kelly Jury and Monica Falkner, who have all recommitted to the franchise after making an impact in the inaugural 2017 ANZ Premiership. Such was their performances throughout the ANZ Premiership season that all three players have secured themselves places in the Silver Ferns Squad for the 2017/8 season.

Having also played an integral role in the New Zealand team at the Netball World Youth Cup 2017 in Botswana recently, Kelly Jury and Monica Falkner will be back on court for Magic and looking to build momentum.

Magic coach Marg Forsyth said she was extremely happy to secure this group of returning talent, and with their mixture of experience and youth, is excited about the possibilities to bring to the court for the 2018 season.

"Last season was all about building for us and we put out some really strong performances that took a lot of people by surprise. Next year is going to be about building on that and really developing the players both as individuals and as part of a team. I’m excited to see the squad come together and for what I know we can achieve".

The return of Sam Sinclair to the mid-court delivers a mixture of experience and youth. Sinclair made her debut for the Magic in 2014 as an 18 year old youngster. Her performances for the Magic over the following seasons impressed, earning her a call up to the national team and making her debut for the Silver Ferns in 2017 against Australia.

Although retired from international netball Kopua’s passion for the game has not dulled, putting in a sterling performance in the ANZ Premiership

"The impact of having Casey in the team isn’t really something that can be measured. She provides valuable leadership and guidance, as well as setting the standards for excellence that we look for both on and off the court" said Forsyth.