Black Ferns team named to play Hong Kong in WRWC

Sunday, 13 August, 2017 - 00:21

Black Ferns Head Coach Glenn Moore has made changes to his team named to take on Hong Kong, in their second pool match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday afternoon (local time).

The Black Ferns beat Wales 44-12 in their opening match.

The team is: (number of caps in brackets)

1. Sosoli Talawadua 4

2. Fiao'o Faamausili - captain 48

3. Aleisha Nelson 23

4. Charlene Gubb 8

5. Charmaine Smith 12

6. Sarah Goss 6

7. Lesley Ketu 6

8. Charmaine McMenamin 10

9. Kendra Cocksedge 38

10. Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali 15

11. Carla Hohepa 15

12. Chelsea Alley 14

13. Theresa Fitzpatrick 3

14. Portia Woodman 12

15. Hazel Tubic 10

16. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate 16

17. Toka Natua 12

18. Aotearoa Mata'u 6

19. Eloise Blackwell 28

20. Rebecca Wood 3

21. Aroha Savage 24

22. Kelly Brazier 33

23. Stacey Waaka 7

Moore said making changes to the team was always part of the plan for the World Cup. Among them was prop Sosoli Talawadua to start, and naming Hazel Tubic at fullback.

"Sos played particularly well in the June Series and she deserves her start.

"Hazel is also a really talented player with a good kicking game and pace, and she understands the game really well.

"We’re really excited to give all the players we’ve named a chance to shine."

Moore said he wanted to utilise the bulk of the squad in the opening matches, and it was important to manage everyone's workloads.

"The four-day match turn around puts a lot of pressure on players and we want to ensure they are in the best possible shape for the entire tournament."

Moore said while Hong Kong was coming off a 98-0 loss to Canada his team took nothing for granted.

"This is an important game for us.

"There were certain things we were really pleased about in our match against Wales. But there were also a couple of areas we were disappointed in. We need to improve on those and further build in the areas we did well in.

"Everyone is looking forward to getting out there again and doing New Zealand proud," Moore said.

2017 Women's Rugby World Cup, pool stages in Dublin (NZT)

Thursday, 10 August

RESULT: Black Ferns 44-12 Wales

Sunday, 13 August 11pm

Black Ferns v Hong Kong

Thursday, 17 August 11pm

Black Ferns v Canada

The 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup will be broadcast on SKY TV. All Black Ferns matches will be screened live on SKY SPORT 1.