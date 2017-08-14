Christian Tuipulotu named SAS College Rugby League Player of the Year

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 14:29

St Paul’s College Christian Tuipulotu has been named the 2017 SAS College Rugby League Player of the Year at the Auckland Rugby League awards breakfast this morning.

The 16-year-old year 12 student has played a starring role for the school this year, advancing through to the premier championship grand final to be played at Mt Smart Stadium #2 this Wednesday August 16 (7.00pm kick-off).

Tuipulotu was also awarded second rower of the year in the SAS College Rugby League 1st XIII Team of the Year.

"I'm really enjoying the college competition this year," said Tuipulotu.

"There's a lot of history behind St Paul's - especially playing rivalries Kelston Boys' in the grand final - so I'm sure it will be a good game this Wednesday."

A valued member in his second year of playing for St Paul's 1st XIII team has seen him embrace the vice captaincy role for 2017.

Other accolades include being named in the under 16s NZ Merit Team (2016) MVP for the National Youth Finals (2016) and captain of the under 16s NZ Resident Team (2017). He is also part of the Vodafone Warriors' Development which has seen him train with the under 20's side.

Junior Fiu from St Paul's College was awarded Premier Coach of the Year for the second year straight, while Wesley's Rob Short was awarded Manager of the Year.

St Paul’s centre Mike Williams who was named in the 1st XIII Team of the Year also won top try scorer with 8 tries, while Jaelin Murray took home top goal kicker with 24. Konrad Tu'ua from Kelston Boys' was awarded top points scorer with 54.

Southern Cross swept the major awards in the Senior A competition with Damien Murgatroyd winning top try scorer (5 tries) and Ropati Tupai winning top goal kicker (14 goals) and points scorer (38 points).

Sir Edmund Hillary were awarded the fair play school award for the division while Jacob Tuisalegi from Pakuranga College was awarded MVP.

The SAS College Rugby League Premier Championship, Plate and Senior A grand finals will be played this Wednesday August 16 at Mt Smart Stadium #2.

Full list of winners below.

U/15 nine-aside

Manager of the Year - Sam Tanielu (St Paul's College)

Coach of the Year - Faataloga Vaeluaga (Manurewa High School)

MVP - Sione Moala (St Paul's College)

Senior A

Top try scorer (5 tries) - Damien Murgatroyd (Southern Cross)

Top goal kicker (14 goals) - Ropati Tupai (Southern Cross)

Top points scorer (38 points) - Ropati Tupai (Southern Cross)

Manager of the Year - Kevin Long (Sir Edmund Hillary)

Coach of the Year - Nicole Jensen (Pakuranga College)

Fair play school award - Sir Edmund Hillary

MVP - Jacob Tuisalegi (Pakuranga College)

Premier 1st XIII

Referee of the Year - Raima Koti

Top try scorer (8 tries) - Mike Williams (St Paul's College)

Top goal kicker (24 goals) - Jaelin Murray (St Paul's College)

Top points scorer (54 points) - Konrad Tu'ua (Kelston Boys' High School)

Manager of the Year - Rob Short (Wesley College)

Coach of the Year - Junior Fiu (St Paul’s College)

Team of the Year

1. Star Toa (St Paul's College)

2. Okusitino Taahafe (Papatoetoe High School)

3. Mike Williams (St Paul's College)

4. Paea Fotu (Southern Cross Campus)

5. Talesi Lovo (Wesley College)

6. Kadiyae Ioka (Kelston Boys' High School)

7. Konrad Tu'ua (Kelston Boys' High School)

8. Sione Ngahe (St Paul's College)

9. Johnny Falelua-Malio (Kelston Boys' High School)

10. Antonio Aufai (St Paul's College)

11. Christian Tuipolotu (St Paul's College)

12. Aiden Aue (Kelston Boys' High School)

13. Larryon Tavita (Kelston Boys' High School)

2017 SAS College Player of the Year

Christian Tuipulotu (St Paul's College)