Women's match added to Hamilton's RLWC2017 experience

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 12:58

Fans attending the first of Hamilton’s Rugby League World Cup 2017 (RLWC2017) matches will get extra value for money with a representative women’s game added ahead of the Samoa-Tonga match.

Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium will host two RLWC2017 pool matches later this year: on 4 November Samoa will play Tonga, and on 11 November Tonga will play New Zealand. They will be the first international rugby league fixtures to be played in Hamilton.

Ahead of the Samoa vs Tonga match, the Kiwi Ferns (New Zealand women’s rugby league team) will play the New Zealand Maori Wahine Toa in a warm-up match for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup to be contested in Australia later this year.

Sean Murray, Hamilton City Council’s Events, Venues and Tourism General Manager, says the Kiwi Ferns vs Wahine Toa match makes Hamilton an even more attractive option for rugby league fans in the upper North Island.

"Rugby League World Cup 2017 organisers have placed a strong emphasis on ensuring ticket prices are affordable and by adding this fixture they’ve made it even better value for money," Mr Murray says.

"Fans heading along to see Samoa clash with Tonga are essentially now getting two games for the price of one, and will receive a taste of women’s rugby league as part of their match day experience."

The Kiwi Ferns vs Wahine Toa match is scheduled for kick-off at 4.45pm, with the Tonga vs Samoa RLWC2017 fixture starting at 7.30pm.

The Kiwi Ferns are one of six teams competing in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup 2017 which commences on 16 November, and culminates with a final in Brisbane on 2 December as a double-header with the men’s tournament final.

RLWC2017 tickets for the two match days in Hamilton start from $10 children/concessions, $20 adults and $45 for a family of four.

Tickets and information for RLWC2017 can be obtained through visiting www.rlwc2017.com