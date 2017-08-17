St Paul's win third-straight title

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 18:44

St Paul's College have claimed a third-straight SAS College Rugby League Premiership title, downing traditional foes Kelston Boys' High School 16-4 at Mt Smart Stadium #2 on Wednesday night.

In a grand final with two teams whom have such a rich history against each other in the Auckland competition, the game was destined to be dominated by staunch defence.

Kelston Boys' were straight out the gates boosting a roaring crowd as second rower Matt Kalekale made a break just 20 seconds in.

30 metres from the line and standoff Kadiyae Ioka drilled a kick from behind, the chase was good, but was cleaned up nicely by St Paul's winger Timor Williams.

A frantic opening left both sides scrambling with early errors.

Just metres from the line, Kelston looked to put pressure on the defending champions.

In a second attempt and with a numbers advantage on the left edge, Kelston lock Larryon Tavita took-off the back of the scrum isolating fullback Kenneth Fonoti to put first points on the board.

With the conversion flying wide, Kelston took a 4-0 lead.

Four minutes later and St Paul's were given full use of the ball inside the attacking 20.

Second rower Christian Tuipulotu showed some classy footwork to get over, but Kelston centre Talavao Gavet got there just in time to prevent him from scoring.

Winger Mike Williams picked up a loose ball to avoid an intercept from the west Auckland side, before centre Star Toa was held up in an attempt for points.

Back in field, St Paul's prop Sione Ngahe stormed through the pack carrying up to four players to score under the posts.

Halfback Jaelin Murray kicked perfect off the boot to take a 6-4 lead over Kelston.

Despite having a two-point advantage, it didn't look good for the central Auckland side when centre Mike Williams was binned for five minutes with only seven remaining in the first half.

With one man down, it was important for them to hold onto the ball.

A high tackle gave St Paul's the penalty before a quick shuffle out the back to centre Star Toa saw him cross on the left. But Kelston dodged a bullet when the try was denied, leaving the score 6-4 at the break.

It took 10 minutes before points were scored in the second stanza.

St Paul's second rower Matthew Palu accelerated down only to be held up just short of the line. A quick play of the ball and shuffle to the left saw centre Timor Williams score in the corner extending their lead 10-4.

Standoff Sione Moala converted to get up 12-4.

With just ten minutes remaining, Kelston gave away a penalty which ultimately cost them the match.

St Paul's hooker Lewis Sio kicked a chip up over the top putting the game beyond doubt when Timor Williams collected his second extending the lead to 16-4.

The conversion was unsuccessful but that didn't count for much in the end as St Paul's secured their third-straight SAS College Rugby League Premiership title with a 16-4 victory over Kelston Boys' High School.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," said Kelston captain Johnny Falelua-Malio.

"St Paul's were just the better team tonight. All we can do is learn from it [and] come back bigger, faster and stronger as we look forward to Nationals in a couple of weeks."

St Paul's captain Daetyn Tanuvasa said he was proud of the boys' efforts.

"The boys have worked really hard for this win tonight," he said.

"We needed to learn from our previous games against them [Kelston] and bring all of our teachings onto the field tonight."

"We're just really overwhelmed right now," he quipped.

Kelston Boys' High School 4 (Kenneth Fonoti x1 try) St Paul's College 16 (Sione Ngahe, Timor Williams x2 tries; Jaelin Murray, Sione Moala goals) HT: 4-6 at Mount Smart Stadium #2.

Wesley College 17 Manurewa High School 16

Wesley College won their first ever piece of SAS College Rugby League silverware last night, edging past Manurewa High School in a golden point grand final 17-16.

The match was evenly contested with both schools aggressive on the attacking side of the ball and tough on defence.

A perfect start for Wesley saw them score in the opening minutes.

Hooker Larenz Tupaea added the extras for an early 6-0 lead.

15 minutes later and they scored again with Tupaea finding space on the right edge.

Fullback Tuhi Pompey converted to double their lead 12-0.

Manurewa came out charging in the second half with a back door pass out to interchange hooker Lonnie Papani before finding standoff Daylee Dutton in field who scored between the sticks.

He converted is own to reduce the deficit to 6-12

Further tries to Manurewa prop Tyrone Siua and centre Faafili Faafili saw them get up 16-12.

With just three minutes remaining, Wesley hit back, scoring their first try in the second half out on the right edge.

Tupaea had the opportunity to get in front, but the conversion went wide leaving the score tied even on 16 all.

Two minutes into extra time and Wesley secured a golden-point victory with Tupaea making the winning kick to edge past Manurewa 17-16.

Wesley College 17 (Apenisa Sailo, Mesa Saukuru, Larenz Tupaea tries; Tuhi Pompey, Larenz Tupaea goals; Larenz Tupaea x1 drop goal) Manurewa High School 16 (Faafili Faafili, Daylee Dutton, Tyrone Siua tries; Daylee Dutton x2 goals) HT: 12-0 at Mount Smart Stadium #2.

James Cook 8 Pakuranga College 18

It was another thrilling grand final performance for Pakuranga, winning the SAS College Rugby League Bowl title 18-8 over James Cook High School.

Pakuranga were first to score, camping out on the line with second rower Andrew Mana crossing over on the left edge.

Lock Jacob Tuisalega converted for an early 6-0 lead.

Two minutes later and the east Auckland school took a penalty kick to extend their lead 8-0.

While they were clinical on the attacking side of the ball, Pakuranga were tough on defence as well.

For the first time in the game, James Cook found themselves inside the attacking territory.

Tries to impressive second rower Jason Tokareta did much of the damage, taking an 8 all draw to the sheds.

Wasting no time and targeting James Cook's right edge, Pakuranga winger Tupe Taefu flew over the line to get in front 12-8.

Big carries from prop Tyrone Lemanu built some pressure on James Cook's line, but the crowd at the stadium came to life when standoff Josaiah Karapani kicked the ball up high leaving Mana to collect

his second to secure an 18-8 victory at full-time.

James Cook High School 8 (Jason Tokareta x2 tries) Pakuranga College 18 (Tupe Taefu, Andrew Mana x2 tries; Jacob Tuisalega x2 goals/ x1 penalty goal) HT:8-8 at Mt Smart Stadium #2.