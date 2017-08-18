Wellington Firebirds name 2017-18 Captains

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 10:43

With the Burger King Super Smash schedule announced last week, the Wellington Firebirds continue their preparations for the 2017-18 season with the announcement of their captains for each domestic campaign. For the first time, the Firebirds will be led by a different captain in each competition as the side looks to embrace the unique tactical requirements of each format.

Wellington Firebirds’ Head Coach, Bruce Edgar, has identified that the captaincy role is a demanding one and sharing that responsibility will be beneficial for player welfare:

"It’s a long season and it can be draining, both mentally and physically, for just one captain.

The exciting prospect is that these players can bring their own unique leadership styles and we can attack each campaign with a fresh perspective."

When the Plunket Shield campaign opens, new recruit Michael Bracewell will make his First-Class debut for Wellington as captain. 26-year-old Bracewell has previous First-Class captaincy experience, leading New Zealand A against Sri Lanka in 2015, and Edgar saw his potential when recruiting him:

"We identified Michael’s leadership qualities and have given him the opportunity to progress these skills in the Plunket Shield.

He’s been training hard since arriving in Wellington and he’s already shown those skills in working with the coaching staff and his new team mates."

Although he has retired from the longer forms of the game, Hamish Marshall will return to the Wellington Firebirds as captain when the team attempt to retain their T20 title in the Burger King Super Smash. Marshall led from the front in 2016-17, finishing the season among the competition’s top 10 run-scorers. His experience and professionalism stood out as the team rebounded from a series of losses to claim the title and Edgar is thrilled to have the focused Marshall back:

"Hamish Marshall’s returning with his focus solely on T20 which is a huge asset to our campaign. Given his success in leading us in the Super Smash last season, we look forward to him steering the side again."

Last season’s Norwood Award winner as Cricket Wellington’s Men’s Cricketer of Year, Hamish Bennett, will take on the responsibility of leading the Wellington Firebirds in the Ford Trophy.

Bennett was hugely successful in his first season as a Firebird, leading to a BLACKCAPS’ recall during this year’s tri-series in Ireland. Bruce Edgar sees immense potential in the leadership capabilities of the popular fast bowler:

"We came close in the Ford Trophy last season and Hamish Bennett [as the competition’s second-highest wicket-taker] played a big role in that. He’ll add a new perspective through his leadership in the 50 over format this season."