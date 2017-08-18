WBOP Magic finalise roster for 2018

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 11:45

WBOP Magic have confirmed their roster for the 2018 ANZ Premiership with the announcement of seven more players.

Returning to the WBOP Magic for 2018 are Ariana Cable-Dixon, Amorangi Malesala, Sydney Fraser and South African import player Lenize Potgieter.

They will be joined by new signings Hayley Saunders, Kate Lloyd and Katherine Levien (nee Coffin), who returns to the Magic after having her first child in 2017.

Saunders and Lloyd make their way to the Magic from Mainland Tactix where they both featured in the strong defensive unit. Saunders brings with her a wealth of experience having played for Tactix, Southern Steel and the Mystics, and is a strong player capable of taking the court at either wing defence or centre.

Lloyd was called in to the Tactix team at the start of 2017, and made her mark in a strong defence line up. Another member of the NZU21 team that won gold at the Netball World Youth Cup 2017 in Botswana, her combination with fellow NZU21 team member Kelly Jury and Magic captain Casey Kopua will be one to watch.

After having a standout season in 2017, Potgieter’s return to the Magic shooting circle will be well received by Magic fans who are keen to see connections re-established, in particular with shooting partner and new Silver Fern squad member Monica Falkner.

Malesala and Fraser had strong debut seasons last year after both overcoming early season injuries which kept them off court. They add to an exciting attacking end along with Ariana Cable-Dixon, who had a stellar debut season for the Magic in 2017after being called up from the BEKO team.

Magic coach Marg Forsyth said she was excited about how the team roster has come together and the new combinations that will be available.

"Last season we had a relatively new team with loads of exciting young talent, and as the season progressed you really saw combinations develop. We’re really happy we’ve retained the core of this group as well as bringing in new talent who deliver a great combination of experience and enthusiasm".

The WBOP Magic squad for the 2018 ANZ Premiership is: Casey Kopua, Samantha Sinclair, Kelly Jury, Monica Falkner, Lenize Potgieter, Ariana Cable-Dixon, Sydney Fraser, Amorangi Malesala, Hayley Saunders, Kate Lloyd and Katherine Levien (nee Coffin)