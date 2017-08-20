Slow start costs Tall Blacks against Boomers

Sunday, 20 August, 2017 - 10:15

A poor start cost the Tall Blacks any chance of progressing to the final at the FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut, as they were beaten 106-79 by Australia in their semifinal tonight.

The young Tall Blacks started cold, ice cold, and found themselves down 31-10 at the end of the first quarter, at one point they trailed 22-2 as every mistake, turnover and defensive lapse was punished by a red hot Australian team.

Some in the stadium might have feared a rout of embarrassing proportions, but the truth of the final three quarters was a New Zealand team that took the fight back to the Aussies, and did so under duress with Sam Timmins sitting with illness, Finn Delany below par with the same bug and Shea Ili playing very little in the second half due to a split webbing that required six stitches.

By halftime the deficit was down to 13, thanks largely to the efforts of Ili who again drove the lane with speed, strength and accuracy for 14 points on 7 of 14 shooting, many of them under huge defensive pressure.

Captain Reuben Te Rangi was another to step up after the poor opening, the 22-year-old brought his physical strength and vision to end with 15 points and six rebounds and helped drag his side back into the contest.

Head Coach Paul Henare was left ruing the slow start, and hopes that it was lesson learned by his team facing this sort of pressure for the first time in the tournament.

"I just don’t think we executed what we had spoken about and what we needed to do at the defensive end especially, we had multiple breakdowns and they scored off each and every one of those breakdowns unfortunately. They had a few shots that we had said we would live with but outside of that, of the 31 points it was pretty easy going for them and once you dig a hole like that against a team like Australia, it is always going to be tough. So yeah, lesson to be learned and hopefully they do it quickly, we have to flush that and get ready for tomorrow."

Henare was however proud of the fight in the team, rather than folding, the second quarter comeback very nearly got them back in the contest, before the injury to Ili put paid to any hopes of a further push at the Boomers.

"Considering that deficit of 22-2, to go into the sheds 13 down was a bloody good effort really, and we gave ourselves a chance. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be, losing Shea hurt but what the game did provide was for guys sitting watching most of the tournament the chance to get out and perform.

"Jimmy took a while to get in to the game with Sam being sick, but he found his way and hopefully will be better for that experience. And multiple guys across the board have to be ready, Shea’s hand does not look too good so that is why we played Isaac and left him out there to get plenty of minutes, there is a good chance we will need him tomorrow as well."

Indeed with Timmins, Delany and Ili all affected by illness or injury on the night, it was a chance for the bench to show their worth, with Luke Aston, Dyson King-Hawea, Isaac Letoa all getting time on the floor, Aston shooting two of four (including a triple) for five points and King-Hawea making both of his efforts for four points.

"I think for the most part those guys were ready. I have been there as a player, you sit and watch for such a long time and then bang, you are in the game. And I thought each of them went well, they didn’t go great, but they will be just that little bit more ready for what is to come."

Henare was quick post-game to redirect his team’s energy towards a rare opportunity to play for a medal at a Continental Championships.

"It is still on the cards, by getting into the semifinals you are playing for medals, we missed our first chance but tomorrow we get another one. Whether it is Korea we know how tough they are and if it is Iran they are one of the real powerhouses in Asia and have been for a long time. We will sit back and watch the second semi and see who it is going to be."

The team will be keeping a close eye on Ili’s stitched hand and on those under the weather, hoping that the bug is a quick moving one and allows the Tall Blacks to be at full strength in that bronze medal match, based on the efforts of this young team throughout the tournament, it is the least they deserve.