LPL4 Tekken NZ championship kicks off on Wednesday

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 11:53

Sixteen Kiwi gamers are battling for four spots in the upcoming LPL4 TEKKEN 7 NZ Championship for the opportunity to move on to the Grand Final on September 11 to compete against four international stars.

The road to the finals will also see the NZ champion selected to represent New Zealand as an E-Black in Busan, Korea at the International Esport Federations World Championship in November.

The tournament gets underway on Wednesday, August 23 at 7pm and will be broadcast live on www.letsplay.live. It will be played across three weeks with a double elimination format.

More than 200 players began the tournament with online and offline qualifiers throughout the country before the final 16 emerged.

The four players that move on will earn the right to take on four internationals as part of the LPL4 TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Championship.

The Ultimate Championship will take place at SKYCITY Theatre in Auckland on Monday, September 11 in what will be a first for New Zealand to have a fully-televised fighting game competition. The event will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.

LPL, in conjunction with Standing Fierce, will host a one-day offline qualifier at in Auckland on Saturday, September 9 to find the four international finalists.

There will be some serious talent on display because, on top of the $10,000 prize pool, the offline qualifier will offer 160 TEKKEN World Tour circuit points in the Asia-Pacific leaderboards.

The valuable World Tour points should act as a strong drawcard to bring some top guns to New Zealand.

Duane Mutu, Director at LPL, says the standard of play among the New Zealanders has been really high.

"We have been impressed with the high turnout for this event and the fact this is the first time we have run a fighting game competition shows the demand is there for this type of event among Kiwi gamers," Mutu says.

"The final four might have their work cut out for them when they take on these international opponents but it should make for an awesome tournament."

The 16 players who have made it through to the TEKKEN 7 NZ Championship are:

/ Player’s name, tag and location/

Alven Gavieres, ‘maiven28’ - Auckland

Connor Strachan-Mackay, ‘ncea’ - Auckland

Daley Winterstein, ‘Drax’ - Auckland

Jamie Joe, ‘Zarzob’ - Aucklandâ¨Kavin Li, ‘KYO’ - Auckland

Steven Ky, ‘Crono’ - Auckland

Thomas Choi, ‘Kor_Nova’ - Auckland

JungSu Oe, ‘Hanihani Mwohani’ - Christchurch

Woonton Resture, ‘Rezetro’ - Christchurch

Justin Jacob, ‘WrecklessSteele’ - Hamilton

Jordan Marsters, ‘PTOWNKURAMA’ - Hamilton

Cameron Pene, ‘ParasiteNZ’ - Palmerston North

Mike Pene, ‘Pene_Power’ - Palmerston North

Ajith Siva, ‘Blackout’ - Wellington

Kevin Young, ‘KevlarX290’ - Wellington

Fergus Broom, ‘Cornwillis’ - Wellington

Tickets for the live Grand Final are available from www.ticketek.co.nz

/ How to watch /

Wednesday, August 23, 7pm, online at www.letsplay.live

Wednesday, August 30, 7pm, online at www.letsplay.live

Wednesday, September 6, 7pm, online at www.letsplay.live

Saturday, September 9, 10am-10pm online at www.letsplay.live â¨(TWT Qualifier)â¨Monday, September 11, 7:00pm, Grand Final live on SKY Sport

/ Live events /

TWT International Qualifier, Saturday, September 9, SKYCITY Welcome Room

TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Championship, Monday, August 11, SKYCITY Theatre, Auckland

Tickets available from www.ticketek.co.nz