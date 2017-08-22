Black Ferns team to play USA in WRWC semi-final named

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 05:13

Black Ferns Head Coach Glenn Moore has named his team to take on the USA in the semi-final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon in local time.

The team is (number of caps in brackets):

1.Toka Natua (14)

2.Fiao'o Faamausili - captain (50)

3.Aldora Itunu (13)

4.Eloise Blackwell (30)

5.Charmaine Smith (14)

6.Charmaine McMenamin (12)

7.Sarah Goss (8)

8.Aroha Savage (26)

9.Kendra Cocksedge (40)

10.Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali (17)

11.Renee Wickliffe (28)

12.Kelly Brazier (35)

13.Stacey Waaka (9)

14.Portia Woodman (14)

15.Selica Winiata (29)

16.Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (18)

17.Sosoli Talawadua (6)

18.Aleisha Nelson (24)

19.Rebecca Wood (5)

20.Lesley Ketu (7)

21.Linda Itunu (34)

22.Theresa Fitzpatrick (5)

23.Carla Hohepa (23)

Moore said the team had come through their pool play matches well and were ready for the semi-final match against a tough USA side.

"We’ve planned carefully, and as a result the players have recovered well and are upbeat. Their level of focus both on and off the field is impressive and we're excited by the challenge in front of us."

Moore has made two changes to the squad who faced Canada last week, (48-5), bringing in Aleisha Nelson as prop cover and Lesley Ketu to cover in the loose forwards.

He said the USA had a strong forward pack, and big, athletic backs with a lot of pace.

"USA proved a handful in the second half for England because they have genuine pace on the edges. We expect them to throw everything at us, and when they have the ball they will be very quick."

The Black Ferns will wear black armbands during the match to honour rugby legend Sir Colin Meads who sadly passed away at the weekend.

Moore said the team wanted to honour Meads for his enormous contribution to the black jersey and his support for grassroots rugby.

Following the Black Ferns v USA match, England will face France in the other semi-final match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.