BGGA's Julian Perico caps summer with professional win in Peru

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 11:05

Bishops Gate Golf Academy (BGGA) student Julian Perico capped his amazing summer with another win. Perico won the professional and amateur portion of the Peru Winter Open 2017 in his home country of Peru on Sunday, August 20, 2017.

The 17-year-old bested the field of amateurs and professionals by two strokes with a 4-under 212. Perico shot rounds of 67, 71 and 74.

Perico’s stellar play comes as no surprise to his coaching team at BGGA. This is his third win of the summer after taking home the trophy at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships and the AJGA Memorial Junior in July.

Perico begins his fall training as a senior at BGGA this week with the start of the 2017-18 school year. The Peruvian junior golfer recently verbally committed to play college golf for the University of Arkansas.

Perico’s next tournament is September 1-3 on the AJGA at The Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on The Players Stadium Course.

