Rugby League World Cup on tour in Porirua

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 16:58

The Rugby League World Cup is coming to Porirua, giving locals the chance to see the trophy up close.

The Paul Barrière trophy will be on display at the Porirua Market in Waitangirua this Saturday 26 August from 7.30am to 10.30am so people can have a look and take pictures with it. In the afternoon it will head off to the Wellington Rugby League club final in Petone.

The trophy is touring the country ahead of the Rugby League World Cup championship itself, which takes place in New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea from 27 October to 2 December.

Porirua will have a special part to play in the tournament, with the Kiwis likely to train here.

The national team are expected to qualify for the quarter final in Wellington on 18 November and if so, they’ll train at Porirua Park from 14 to 18 November.

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana was excited about the buzz this would bring to the city.

"Our people will have a chance to get along to some training sessions, see their heroes in action and show their support for the team," he said.

"But in the meantime, why not pop to the markets on Saturday and get a sneak peek at the trophy - which hopefully will be returning to New Zealand for the next few years."

Australia are defending champions after winning the final against New Zealand in 2013.

In the 2008 World Cup, New Zealand beat their trans-Tasman rivals in the final and finished as world champions. That year, the Kiwi Ferns sealed a double celebration for New Zealand, defeating Australian in the women’s final for their third consecutive Cup victory.

"This could be our year to repeat those epic wins and bring the cup home," Mayor Tana said.