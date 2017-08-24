Bryn Hall re-signs with BNZ Crusaders

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 10:30

Halfback Bryn Hall is sticking with the BNZ Crusaders, having re-signed for 2018.

Hall started his Super Rugby career in Auckland with the Blues in 2013. He debuted against the Crusaders in round 2 of that season, however a broken jaw and a bout of glandular fever meant it wasn’t until the following season that he earned his second cap. A broken foot saw him miss another season of Super Rugby in 2015, but he returned for the Blues in 2016 as the first choice halfback and played in every game.

The BNZ Crusaders approached Hall as a suitable replacement for the outgoing Andy Ellis, and he has alternated with Mitch Drummond for the starting number 9 jersey throughout the 2017 season.

Hall said the new environment and healthy competition in the team has been the best thing for his development.

"It is never easy to make the decision to move from another team, but for me the timing and circumstances were just right. Working under this coaching team and amongst this group of players has been awesome for my development and enjoyment of the game. I love that I have to perform at my best every week to compete for that halfback spot, it has brought out the best in both Drummy [Mitch Drummond] and I. I have enjoyed every minute of the 2017 season so it was an easy decision for me to re-sign for 2018," Hall said.

BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson said Hall has brought a lot to the BNZ Crusaders team, including good experience and leadership abilities. He has captained many of the teams he has represented, including the St Peter’s College First XV in 2010, the New Zealand Under 20 team in 2012, and his North Harbour Mitre 10 Cup team.

"We have enjoyed what Bryn brings to the group, and even as a first year Crusader he was able to contribute some real leadership on and off the field. He has a really strong passing game and is an incredible competitor who brings an edge to the team. We are thrilled with how Bryn has embraced this team and added to our environment, and he is now a championship winning halfback who is back for 2018," Robertson said.

Bryn will return to play for his provincial team, North Harbour, when they take on Southland tonight.