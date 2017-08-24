Netball NZ confirms 2018 Domestic Events Calendar

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 10:44

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) is pleased to announce the 2018 Domestic Events Calendar, which will run alongside the 2018 ANZ Premiership and Beko Netball League.

The calendar will consist of the Netball NZ U19 Champs, the Netball NZ U17 Champs and the NZ Secondary Schools Netball Champs.

NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie says these tournaments are a highlight on the Netball calendar.

"The excitement is already building ahead of our 2018 domestic events, particularly with our hosts in Tauranga, Palmerston North and Timaru," Wyllie said.

"It’s important that we continue to provide these amazing opportunities for players, coaches and umpires to challenge themselves at the next level.

"These events are always well-supported and our thanks are extended to those in the Zones and Centres who work tirelessly to ensure a wonderful event."

The first domestic event of the year will be the Netball NZ U19 Champs at the ASB Baypark Stadium in Tauranga from Monday 9 - Thursday 12 July, 2018.

Manawatu Netball Centre in Palmerston North will host the Netball NZ U17 Champs - NNZ’s largest event - from Monday 16 - Thursday 19 July, 2018.

The final domestic event on the calendar is the highly anticipated NZ Secondary Schools Netball Champs, to be held at the Southern Trust Events Centre in Timaru, from Tuesday 9 - Friday 12 October.

