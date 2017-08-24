Crusaders pleased with momentum on Multi-Use Arena

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 15:21

BNZ Crusaders CEO Hamish Riach says he is grateful for the National Party’s commitment today to put $120 million towards a new Multi-Use Arena for Christchurch in next year’s Budget, if elected.

"It is pleasing to have that commitment following yesterday’s release of the Christchurch Stadium Trust’s report into a multi-use arena, however it also highlights the remaining funding shortfall no matter which of the options presented in the report you look at.

"This is a great opportunity for Christchurch to have an entertainment venue that really puts us back on the map for major concerts and sporting events, which is why we support the report’s preferred option of a fully enclosed stadium with 25,000 seats, the ability to increase to 30,000 seats, and a retractable pitch. It would be a serious shame to not do this properly and not end up with the type of venue that will make Christchurch a serious contender for major events. The report itself made clear that a roof should be a non-negotiable for this venue in order to make it viable.

"Clearly there is more work that needs to be done, and that may include seeking private investment and/or a contribution from the wider region given the regional nature of the proposed Arena" Mr Riach said.

"We look forward to hearing more about Labour’s policy on this on Sunday, and we are also looking forward to seeing the full business case from the Government. We will continue to work with all stakeholders in any way we can to help keep this project progressing as quickly as possible."