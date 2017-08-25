MYOB announced as principal partner of Silver Ferns

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 10:45

Netball New Zealand and MYOB are proud to announce MYOB will join the team as principal partner of the Silver Ferns.

The announcement comes on the eve of the Silver Ferns opening match of the Netball Quad Series where the MYOB brand will be prominently featured on the front and back of the Black Dress.

A long-standing commitment to success sees the business software company signing on to support the Silver Ferns for their upcoming games in 2017, including October’s Constellation Cup against Australia.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie says she’s delighted to have MYOB join the Netball family in what is an exciting time for the sport.

"The MYOB team has been supporting kiwi businesses for over 25 years; they’re passionate about seeing New Zealanders, particularly women, achieve their goals whatever they may be," Wyllie said.

"Its New Zealand team is led by a strong group of women who have deep links to the community and that’s something that really resonated with us as an organisation.

"We’ve got a big international season ahead of us as we countdown to the Gold Cost 2018 Commonwealth Games, so it’s an exciting time to be involved with Netball and the Silver Ferns."

MYOB’s New Zealand General Manager Carolyn Luey says it is a terrific opportunity to work with an iconic New Zealand team.

"We’re really excited about coming on board. MYOB is focused on supporting success in New Zealand, whether that be on the Netball court or in business. It takes 24/7 dedication to be a Silver Fern, and we know business owners put in the same commitment to their operations," Luey said.

"MYOB is dedicated to empowering female business leaders, many of whom support the Silver Ferns. We’re building the next generation of cloud-accounting, payroll, payments and business management tools that they can use to drive profitability and productivity.

"We’re also keen to see what we can do to help grow and develop Netball at a local level. Helping local Clubs run their activities is something we’re passionate about."

Netball is the number one female sport in New Zealand with more than 350,000 participants. More than 40 percent of all New Zealanders aged over 15 describe themselves as fans of the Silver Ferns.

"One of the best things about our products is they give people back their time - time that can be spent supporting their kids playing Netball," she said.

"We wish the Silver Ferns every success and look forward to working with them to support the development of the game all around New Zealand."

The Silver Ferns will open their international season against South Africa’s SPAR Proteas in the Netball Quad Series on Saturday 26 August at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia.