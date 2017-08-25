Two new director appointments for NZRL Board

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 11:14

Two new director appointments have been made to the New Zealand Rugby League Board, in Elizabeth Richards and Hugh Martyn.

Richards, a Chartered Accountant, has been involved in rugby league in both team management and governance roles. Managing the NZ 18s in 2015 and the Kiwi Ferns since 2016, she is also the Vodafone Warriors Academy and Development Manager. In addition to three years as the Treasurer of the Ponsonby United Rugby League club and three years on the Executive Committee for the National MÄori Accountant Network, Richards has been actively involved with development and delivery of governance training programmes in her role in a professional services firm.

Hugh Martyn, a Christchurch based Director is the current Chairman of City Care Ltd. Martyn transitioned from a role as company lawyer into management in the 1990’s and has held a number of senior management roles since. During this time he has held other Directorships and bring significant high level business experience to the Board.

Reon Edwards, acting NZRL chair says, "We were very fortunate to receive applications from a number of quality people involved in business and the game and have been able to choose two that we believe will add to the existing Board in a positive way."

The two new appointees will attend their first Board meeting on August 30, 2017.