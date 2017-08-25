MYOB signs on to support the Silver Ferns

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 11:41

The Silver Ferns begin an exciting season of Netball against South Africa this Saturday in Australia at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

It is the first of three games the Silver Ferns will play in the Netball Quad Series, which also sees them in action against the England Roses and Australian Diamonds.

The Netball Quad Series will see the Silver Ferns unveiling a new Black Dress featuring principal partner, MYOB, prominently placed on the front and back of the Black Dress.

A long-standing commitment to success sees the business software company signing on to support the Silver Ferns for their upcoming games in 2017 including October’s Constellation Cup against Australia.

"We’re excited to have MYOB on the team," says Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie.

"MYOB has been supporting Kiwi businesses for over 25 years; they’re passionate about seeing New Zealanders, particularly women, achieve their goals whatever they may be.

"Its New Zealand team is led by a strong group of women who have deep links to the community and that’s something that really resonated with us as an organisation.

"We’ve got a big international season ahead of us as we countdown to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, so it’s an exciting time to be involved with Netball and the Silver Ferns."

MYOB’s New Zealand General Manager Carolyn Luey says it is a terrific opportunity to work with an iconic New Zealand team.

"We’re really excited about coming on board. MYOB is focused on supporting success in New Zealand, whether that be on the Netball court or in business. It takes 24/7 dedication to be a Silver Fern, and we know business owners put in the same commitment to their operations.

"MYOB is dedicated to empowering female business leaders, many of who support the Silver Ferns. We’re building the next generation of cloud-accounting, payroll, payments and business management tools that they can use to drive profitability and productivity.

"We’re also keen to see what we can do to help grow and develop Netball at a local level. Helping local Clubs run their activities is something we’re passionate about," says Ms Luey.

Netball is the number one female sport in New Zealand with more than 350,000 participants. More than 40 percent of all New Zealanders aged over 15 describe themselves as fans of the Silver Ferns.

"One of the best things about our products is they give people back their time - time that can be spent supporting their kids playing Netball.

"We wish the Silver Ferns every success and look forward to working with them to support the development of the game all around New Zealand," says Ms Luey.