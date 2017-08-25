Ruakaka 3yo feature upgraded

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 13:58

The Tavistock Northland Breeders’ Stakes, which will be run at Ruakaka next month, has been upgraded from listed to Group III status.

The three-year-old 1200m race will also have a stake increase as a result of its new status, with the stake for the 2017 edition rising from $50,000 to $70,000. It will be the feature race at the Whangarei Racing Club’s meeting on September 16,

The race was upgraded by the New Zealand Pattern Committee (NZPC), which noted that the race had consistently attracted three-year-olds who continued to perform at the highest levels later in the season.

The Breeders’ Stakes had rated around the Group III threshold of 105 in most recent seasons, with the 2016 edition earning a high rating of 109.5, which was almost at Group II level. The Pattern Race Rating of 105.92 was firmly in Group III territory.

Heroic Valour won the 2016 Breeders’ Stakes, beating The Soultaker, Wyndspelle and Ferrando and The Justice League beat Selfie, Rocanto and Dal Cielo in 2015. The 2014 edition was won by Vespa.

The NZPC did examine the proximity of the Breeders’ Stakes to the newly promoted listed three-

year-old 1200m at Hastings two weeks earlier but believed the pool of horses would be sufficient to easily support the continued ratings of both races

Because the Ruakaka race comes early in the season, the NZPC has released the decision on the Northland Breeders’ Stakes ahead of the full NZPC report.