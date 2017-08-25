Canterbury team named to play Otago

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 14:15

Canterbury will play their first home fixture of the Mitre 10 Cup this weekend, when they host Otago at AMI Stadium on Sunday.

The match will be Canterbury's third Ranfurly Shield defence of 2017, after earlier challenges from Wanganui and Mid Canterbury respectively.

An unchanged backline from the side that defeated Tasman in round one will take the field again on Sunday afternoon, while there are two changes in the forward pack.

Reed Prinsep and Tom Sanders will alternate this week, with Prinsep to start in the No. 6 jersey and Sanders taking a spot on the bench. Flanker Matt Todd returns to the Canterbury side, and will start in the No. 7 jersey.

On the reserves bench, Ere Enari will provide cover at halfback, while midfielder Braydon Ennor could make his debut in the Mitre 10 Cup this Sunday, if called on from the reserves.

This round two fixture of the Mitre 10 Cup will also double as 'Club Day', where Canterbury Rugby will celebrate the various clubs that make up the province. Junior rugby players will participate in a 'Club March Past' before kick-off and form a guard of honour to welcome teams to the field.

The Canterbury team will also be wearing their club socks for the game.

The match will kick off at 4:35pm, Sunday 27 August, at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Canterbury team to play Otago:

1. Daniel Lienert-Brown (HSOB)

2. Ben Funnell (Hurunui)

3. Siate Tokolahi (Sydenham)

4. Mitchell Dunshea (Lincoln University)

5. Dominic Bird (Lincoln University)

6. Reed Prinsep (HSOB)

7. Matt Todd (Christchurch)

8. Luke Whitelock (University) (C)

9. Mitchell Drummond (HSOB)

10. Richie Mo'unga (Linwood)

11. Josh McKay (Lincoln University)

12. Rob Thompson (Linwood)

13. Tim Bateman (Christchurch) (VC)

14. Poasa Waqanibau (Sumner)

15. George Bridge (HSOB)

RESERVES

16. Nathan Vella (New Brighton)

17. Alex Hodgman (Linwood)

18. Oliver Jager (New Brighton)

19. Tom Sanders (Lincoln University)

20. Billy Harmon (New Brighton)

21. Ere Enari (Lincoln University)

22. Brett Cameron (Lincoln University)

23. Braydon Ennor (University)