Richie McCaw and high school student to tackle 'toughest race on the planet'

Richie McCaw surprised Luke Russell from Middleton Grange School in Christchurch on Thursday and invited him to join Richie’s team to run Tough Mudder this November, an event described by organisers as ‘probably the toughest race on the planet’.

Richie said Luke showed "true grit" in his sporting efforts and earned an opportunity to experience the Tough Mudder challenge. Luke has overcome a challenging start in life through the foster care system, to become a promising basketball player and endurance racer, including Coast to Coast and the Mt. Isobel challenge in late May where he completed 1000m ascent in just 8 km before completing a 22km bike ride.

18 other high school students from around New Zealand will also be selected to participate in Richie McCaw’s dedicated iSPORT Foundation wave, which will lead the Tough Mudder pack on November 4th.

There is a strictly limited number of tickets available for the public to Join Richie’s team, with entry fees going towards supporting the work of the iSPORT Foundation.

Participants in Richie’s Wave will receive an exclusive Richie’s Wave T-Shirt, run alongside the All Blacks legend and friends and end with a team photo at the start line.

Visit www.toughmudder.co.nz for more details.