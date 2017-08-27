NZ Rugby congratulates World Champion Black Ferns

Sunday, 27 August, 2017 - 16:57

New Zealand Rugby sends congratulations to captain Fiao’o Fa’amausili and the Black Ferns for winning their fifth World Cup title with a 41-32 victory over England in Belfast this morning.

"This morning’s victory is the result of a lot of hard work from a lot of people and we are incredibly proud how the Black Ferns have performed throughout the campaign," said New Zealand Rugby Chairman Brent Impey.

"The final was a brilliant showcase of rugby and I have no doubt the Black Ferns will have inspired young girls, and boys, across New Zealand with their performance."

Captain Fiao’o Fa’amausili is set to retire from international rugby after five World Cup campaigns and as the most capped Black Fern in history, having played her 52nd Test today.

"Fiao’o is a world class leader and has enjoyed an impressive international career.

She is a great role model to all rugby players."

Impey also congratulated the efforts of coach Glenn Moore and his management group.

"The work Glenn and his team have put in throughout the build-up and while at the tournament has been exemplary, we hope they enjoy this result."