Finalists found in National Cups

Sunday, 27 August, 2017 - 18:13

Onehunga Sports made history today when they made the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup final for the first time.

The NRFL Premier League champions defeated a 10-man Cashmere Technical side 3-0 in cool and overcast conditions at Garrick Park in Christchurch to set up a championship final with Central United.

The Hiroshi Miyazawa managed team went ahead through a Calvin Opperman goal in the 34th minute and then the talking point of the match came before half time when Tech centre-back Tom Schwarz was shown a red card for his second yellow card.

The visitors, who have only lost twice all season in the NRFL, went further ahead when Tom Boss found the back of the net in the 57th minute. Former NZ age group rep Max Mata put the result to bed when he slotted home in the 72nd minute and Onehunga Sports confirmed their place in the final for the first time.

Tech, the 2013 and 2014 winners of the national knockout competition, were left to rue what might have been as Onehunga got revenge for being knocked out by Tech at the same stage in 2014.

Onehunga Sports will meet crosstown rivals Central United on 10 September at QBE Stadium after the Aaron McFarland coached team defeated Bay Olympic 5-0 yesterday at Kiwitea Street.

Onehunga will be looking to complete the league and cup double for the first time, while Central United will be hoping to claim their sixth title and their first since 2012.

Meanwhile in the New Zealand Women’s Knockout Cup, Eastern Suburbs delivered an impressive second half showing for a comfortable 5-0 victory at Madills Farm in Auckland.

The scores were 0-0 at half time before New Zealand U-20 rep Jacqui Hand came alive in the second half and netted a hat-trick. The forward also unselfishly set up Erin Roxburgh’s goal in the 67th minute as the locals turned on an impressive 45 minutes of football.

Upper Hutt City came north with high hopes with former Football Fern Sarah Gregorius and New Zealand U-20 rep Emma Main in their squad but the pair was kept quiet by Suburbs’ defence.

Tayla O’Brien confirmed Suburbs’ place in the final for the first time since 2005 when she scored in injury time to complete a 5-0 win.

Suburbs will meet Glenfield Rovers in a much-anticipated final as they look to win the title for the first time.

Rovers are in the final for the fifth year in a row after they made the long road trip south to defeat Dunedin Technical 2-0.

The three-time champions, who went down to Forrest Hill Milford United on penalties in the championship final last year, will be determined to reclaim the title on 10 September.

Both the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and the NZ Women’s Knockout Finals will be live on SKY Sport.

ISPS Handa Chatham Cup semi-final results

Cashmere Technical 0 Onehunga Sports 3 (Calvin Opperman 34’, Tom Boss 57’, Max Mata 72’) HT 0-1

Central United 5 (Ignacio Machuca 30’, 68’, Nicolas Zambrano 61’, Emiliano Tade 64’, Alfie Rogers 88’) Bay Olympic 0 HT 1-0

New Zealand Women’s Knockout Cup semi-final results

Eastern Suburbs 5 (Jacqui Hand 60' 72' 88', Erin Roxburgh 67' Tayla O'Brien 90+2') Upper Hutt City 0 HT 0-0

Dunedin Technical 0 Glenfield Rovers 2 (Stephanie Skilton 57’, Georgia Brown 68’) HT 0-0

ISPS Handa Chatham Cup Final

Onehunga Sports v Central United

Sunday 10 September (kick-off TBC)

QBE Stadium, Auckland

Live on SKY Sport

NZ Women’s Knockout Cup Final

Eastern Suburbs v Glenfield Rovers

Sunday 10 September (kick off TBC)

QBE Stadium Auckland

Live on SKY Sport