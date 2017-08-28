Green light for Eden Park day/night cricket test

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 14:26

Eden Park is set to host this country’s first day/night cricket test in 2018, with resource consent granted this week.

The day/night test will see the Black Caps take on England from March 22 to 26 next year as part of a two test series.

Eden Park Trust (EPT) made a notified application to Auckland Council to host the day/night match and the application was the subject of a hearing on Friday 28 July.

Chief Executive Guy Ngata, says he is delighted that the application has been approved by the independent commissioners.

"We would like to thank the significant number of submitters who took time

to participate in the process, including those who appeared at the consent hearing in support of our application," he says. "We value the constructive input of the local community and we will continue to work closely with them."

"We look forward to the day / night cricket test as another first for Eden Park and New Zealand."

Mr Ngata says the match includes a maximum of three extra hours outside normal operating time on Sunday, March 25. Noise and light level conditions for the Sunday will be exactly the same as those already permitted on any other night.