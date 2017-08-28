Otahuhu comeback secures grand final spot

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 18:54

A late comeback to the Otahuhu Leopards will see them play in the 2017 Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup grand final this weekend, winning 22-18 over Ponsonby in their major semi-final at The Trusts Arena on Saturday August 26.

Ponsonby were first to score with an opening try to hooker Aaron Nootai who darted over from close range. Lock Ben McCallum converted for an early 6-0 lead.

On numerous occasions Otahuhu had the opportunity to score, but unforced errors caused major problems for the south Auckland side losing possession while in good position.

With Ponsonby on the back foot, the Leopards finally looked to find some success with a restart 30 metres from their line.

With a bit of room to move and a quick touch-pass from halfback Brodie Clark, the Leopards shuffled the ball in time for winger Sitiveni Taufa to dive over in the right corner.

With the conversion unsuccessful, the Leopards trailed 4-6 with nine minutes remaining before the break.

Wrestling back into momentum, it wasn't long before Otahuhu crossed for another. Clark kicked the ball high and the chase was on as he finished with execution scoring between the sticks.

Fullback Geronimo Doyle converted for a 10-6 lead.

Ponsonby hit back taking advantage of a chipped ball which deflected into their possession.

A timely try and successful conversion saw them get ahead 12-10 on the hooter.

The Ponies were early to score in the second half through centre Damon Niko. He converted his own to get up 18-10.

The scoreboard stayed the same for the next 25 minutes, but Otahuhu were given a fighting chance when a powerful carry from prop Connor Purcell reduced the shortfall 14-18.

Doyle converted and the Leopards trailed by two-points 16-18.

It took them a long time to get back in the game, but Otahuhu started to put on the pressure.

In fine attacking possession and ten metres out from their line, interchange Richard Holani busted through to take the lead with just five minutes remaining.

Doyle kicked perfect off the boot and the Leopards got in front 22-18.

Desperate to score Ponsonby halfback Tama Guthrie unlocked opportunities with a 40/20 dual, but it wasn't enough to out-do the Otahuhu Leopards who secured their spot in this year's Sharman Cup grand final with a 22-18 victory at full-time.

Otahuhu captain Connor Purcell said they were one step closer towards their ultimate goal - being promoted back into the Fox Memorial for 2018.

"Ponsonby gave a real good effort today," he said.

"They [Ponsonby] were leading for most of the game but we managed to turn things around in the last ten minutes."

"In the end, I think it came down to the comradery in the team. The extra fitness sessions have probably helped too.

"If we can avoid any unnecessary penalties we should be fine come the grand final next week."

The Otahuhu Leopards will go up against Bay Roskill this Saturday at Mt Smart Stadium #2 (1.35pm kick-off). The match will also be available to watch live on SKY Sport.

Otahuhu 22 (Sitiveni Taufa, Brodie Clark, Connor Purcell, Richard Holani tries; Geronimo Doyle x3 goals) Ponsonby 18 (Niuvao Sione Taka, Damon Niko, Aaron Nootai tries; Damon Niko, Ben McCallum x2 goals).