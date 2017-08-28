Canterbury injury update

|
Matt Todd had a scan following Sunday's match against Otago, which has confirmed a fractured left hand. He has been seen by a hand specialist this morning who, along with team medical staff, will continue to monitor his recovery. Matt will be in a splint for 4 weeks at which stage he will be reviewed by the specialist before being cleared to play.
