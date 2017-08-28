Pt Chevalier set up fifth-consecutive grand final spot

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 21:36

The Pt Chevalier Pirates have secured their fifth-consecutive SAS Fox Memorial grand final spot edging past Howick 26-24 in their major semi-final at The Trusts Arena last Saturday August 26.

The Hornets were first to put points on the board with hooker Jethro Friend kicking a grubber in-goal and standoff Drew Radich touching to score. He converted his own for an early 6-0 lead.

Five minutes later and Howick crossed for another with winger Jesse Keven snatching a loose ball to get up 10-0. Radich converted his second to extend their lead 12-0.

Finally holding onto the ball and building some pressure, Pt Chevalier second rower Paki Afu gained momentum to reach out and score over the line.

A successful conversion by centre Francis Leger reduced the deficit 6-12.

A strong front through the middle found the Pirates just metres from their line. Centre Francis Leger received the ball inside fullback Siua Otunuku before finding a gap and stepping inwards to score.

Leger converted to square things up 12 all.

With just a minute left in the first half it looked to go to the break, but Pt Chevalier standoff Kevin Locke kicked over the top in time for fullback Siua Otunuku to chase and pass to winger Matty Faitotoa.

Leger converted his third and the Pirates took an 18-12 lead to the sheds.

Howick second rower Nicolas Wilson opened the score in the second half, extending his reach off the back of a charging centre Anthony Fuimaono.

A successful conversion left the score locked in at 18 all.

The Hornets immediately found themselves under pressure, losing control of the ball on the first carry.

One minute later and Pt Chevalier hit back with Leger collecting his second on the right edge.

The conversion went wide, but the Pirates went ahead 22-18.

It wasn't long before the Hornets replied with a kick and chase to see Longo Fotofili cross over the line.

Radich put the kick over and the east Auckland club were in front 24-22.

The Hornets were only five minutes away from advancing through to this year's grand final, but they lost their hold on the battle when a pass was seized upon by Pt Chevalier winger Matty Faitotoa blitzing 90 metres to get them ahead 26-24.

Standoff Kevin Locke was unsuccessful in converting, but that didn't count for much in the end with the Pirates securing their fifth-consecutive grand final spot with a close 26-24 victory at full time.

"Howick showed good character to come back in the game," said Pt Chevalier captain, Dylan Moses.

"We had a bit of a rocky start but we needed to remain confident."

"We've been in this situation before… we started playing a bit of panic football but we had to stay relaxed and keep our heads in the game - that's probably where we let ourselves down last week.

"Matty got the runaway at the end there and it was enough to get the win."

Moses says his side will need to work hard in the middle of the park if they have any chance of winning the grand final against Glenora on September 2.

"They [Glenora] won that middle ground last time round. That's their strength, but we also see it as their weakness," he said.

"If we can stay in the arm wrestle set-for-set and take it to the back-end of the game, we'll give ourselves a good chance."

Pt Chevalier play Glenora in the SAS Fox Memorial grand final this Saturday September 2 at Mt Smart Stadium #2 (3.35pm kick-off). The Women's grand final Manurewa v Richmond (1.35pm kick-off) and Sharman Cup grand final Bay Roskill v Otahuhu (11.40am kick-off) will also be played on the day.

All three games will be available to watch live on SKY Sport.

Pt Chevalier 26 (Paki Afu, Francis Leger x2, Matty Faitotoa x2 tries; Francis Leger x3 goals) Howick 24 (Jesse Keven, Drew Radich, Nicolas Wilson, Siulongus (Longo) Fotofili tries; Drew Radich x3 goals, x1 penalty goal).