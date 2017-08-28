All Whites proud of Wood's heroics

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 22:06

All Whites Kosta Barbarouses and Andrew Durante feel like it will be the captain’s shout for coffee when he arrives in Auckland.

Skipper Chris Wood, who last week signed with Burnley in the English Premier League for a record fee, got off to the perfect start this morning when he scored a spectacular equaliser in injury time against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

The All Whites watched Wood’s heroics at breakfast and hope he can bring similar form home for their FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against the Solomon Islands on 1 September at QBE Stadium in Auckland.

"It’s great to see what Woodsy’s achieving," said Durante, who joked his head would be even bigger after his week in the headlines. "It’s great for the country, it’s great for all young footballers to want to try and achieve what he’s doing and hopefully we continues to score and has a good long career - he’s still young and in the Premier League, so it’s awesome to see."

After finding the back of the net, Wood was straight into the showers and then into car which was waiting for him to make his flight home from Heathrow Airport in London.

The Wellington Phoenix skipper, who will play a big role in the All Whites’ defence in the absence of captain Winston Reid and Tommy Smith, said Wood is the a natural leader.

"In camp, we rely on him a lot, every camp, every window, he’s our main player, he’s the stand-in captain when Winston is not around and he’s a great player to have and we need him scoring goals so hopefully he brings his form with him and bangs in a few Friday night."

Wood became the second Kiwi to score at Wembley Stadium and Barbarouses said as a marquee signing it was important for him to start well.

"It’s a tough one with the record signing, he would’ve wanted to make a good impression and on the flipside of that, if you make your debut and you don’t score two or three games in, you start to feel a bit under pressure, so I think he definitely would’ve wanted to get his first goal as soon as possible, and he got it in his first game, so I think that’ll ease off a lot of pressure that he has probably put on himself."

Barbarouses said Wood would be taking his rise in profile in his stride.

"Woodsy’s pretty grounded to be honest, I have known him since he was about 15 years-old, we were in the U-17s together so Woodsy hasn’t really changed too much over the years and I can’t imagine this would change him too much either."

Wood will link up with the All Whites squad tomorrow where they will look to continue their unbeaten run under Anthony Hudson against Oceania nations.

Durante said the team has reflected on their performances at the FIFA Confederations Cup and the focus in the build-up has been about improving on their efforts against world-class opposition.

"We rushed too much against the Russians, we got the ball and probably weren’t as composed as we should’ve been and probably our press wasn’t as good as it should’ve been, we worked in that throughout the week - you saw in the Mexico game we were a lot better, and for Portugal we managed to do it for a certain amount of time, it was a good first half, maybe 40 minutes and then we kind of tired a little bit, but the signs were there that we are capable of doing something special, don’t want to look to far ahead to November yet, but all these camps, everything that we are doing is ideally building up to that, so I think we are in a fairly good space."

Fitness was also underlined as a key work-on so they can compete with world-class opposition.

"That’s [fitness] up to us as players at the end of the day to come in, in as good shape as we can," said Barbarouses. "Things like injuries and minutes during the season come into play with stuff that you can’t control so, everything has sorted itself out, and we are all mostly still in pre-season and I think everyone has come in pretty good nick and the boys that are coming later today will be in good nick as they have started their season already as well."

Durante said the game-plan against the Solomon Islands was pretty simple.

"We will be taking the game to the Solomons definitely, we want to play a high-paced game, close them down high up the park, win possession up there and make sure we are organised in defence and really give them no chances." said Durante.

"We want to perform really strongly on Friday night and again we want to go there [Honiara], perform strongly again not just think we have done the job on Friday night and then we go there and just sit back and soak up whatever pressure comes, we want to have the same attitude, same performance on Friday as we do on the Tuesday. It’s not the one game here and do the job in Auckland and we’re through, we’ve got to do it in both games and we will be focused on that."

OFC Final Stage - FIFA World Cup Qualifier

New Zealand v Solomon Islands

QBE Stadium, Auckland

Friday 1 September

Kick-off: 7.35pm (local time)

For tickets visit: http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/Show.aspx?sh=ALLWHVSO17

Solomon Islands v New Zealand

Lawson Tama Stadium, Honiara

Tuesday 5 September

Kick-off: 2pm (3pm NZT)