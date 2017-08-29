Bayleys Taupo joins the ride

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 14:33

Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge, and Bayleys Taupo and Turangi, are thrilled to announce their involvement in the 2017 Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge as sponsors of the "Bayleys Womens’ Classic" elite road race.

Whilst this may be the first time the Westerman Group have officially lined up as a partner to this iconic Great Lake Taupo event, the connection goes back many a year, to the formative years when the event was viewed as little more than a leisurely jaunt, that attracted a hardy band of local cycling enthusiasts to pit themselves against 160 kilometres of challenging terrain.

Both on an individual basis, and latterly in team based events, the Westerman crew have taken pride in achieving and indeed bettering personal bests on a regular basis, but of course always in the name of a great day out!

On the subject of personal bests, Managing Director Yvonne Westerman reflects with more than a degree of satisfaction on that particular Saturday back in the mid 1990's when against the odds and the weather, she broke the magical six hour mark, spurred on of course by a loyal support group of friends and family. As Yvonne recalls, "I discovered a whole new appreciation and respect for Hatepe Hill, a sentiment that lives on to this day whenever I'm cruising back from Turangi, trying hard to stick to the 100k speed limit!"

"Such is the enduring aura of the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge it is really a 'no brainer' in terms of sponsorship opportunities of a local nature, but one that can promote the sponsor's brand far beyond our immediate region, and where one truly high performing team can lend a helping hand to a group of high performing individual athletes" adds Yvonne.

Aaron Carter, Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge event director, comments "We are excited to welcome Bayleys Taupo and Turangi to our family of event partners. The support of our sponsors is a crucial aspect in enabling us to deliver an amazing event experience to both riders and their supporters.

There has been much discussion in the media this year around prize money parity between male and female athletes. The newly formed partnership with Bayleys and their sponsorship of the Bayleys Womens’ Classic has allowed Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge to offer for the first time, the same level of prize money to the winners in both our mens’ and womens’ elite races."

New Zealand’s largest cycling occasion, and arguably one of the country’s largest sports participation events is again looking forward to welcoming around 6,000 riders and over 10,000 supporters to the Taupo region on Saturday 25 November.

With a philosophy of inclusion, the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge offers a wide variety of options to get on your bike and be part of the annual pilgrimage to one of New Zealand’s longest and most established events, this year celebrating its 41st running.

There are 14 different event categories on offer ranging from the iconic 160km Bike Barn Round The Lake, the 80km Half the Lake, the shorter 40km bookabach Quarter Lake introduced in 2016, as well as 35km, 60km and 85km mountain bike options.

Combine this with the 5km Kids Heart Ride, and the 16km Lakesider for the recreational cyclist, and there really is something on offer for everyone. To further enable riders of all types to experience the occasion, there’s also a 10% entry discount on offer for families and groups of 10 or more.

Thousands of riders have already entered this year’s event and the team at Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge and Bayleys look forward to welcoming all participants and supporters to Taupo, where we are sure you will enjoy yet another memorable weekend, whether in the challenge itself, or enjoying the myriad activities that attract folk back to our beautiful town year after year.

Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge event and entry information can be found at:

www.cyclechallenge.com