Sevens stars call for Hamilton sell-out

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 17:05

Former Sevens stars Sonny Bill Williams and Karl Te Nana will be turning out tomorrow at an event in South Auckland and All Blacks Sevens players Scott Curry and Tim Mikkelson will be at an event in Hamilton to mark the public sale of tickets to the new Hamilton Sevens tournament.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow, Wednesday 30 August, at midday and the tournament is set for a fast sell-out with over two-thirds of tickets already snapped up in the pre-sale.

Details of South Auckland event

Who: Sonny Bill Williams and Karl Te Nana

Where: Southern Cross Campus. 253 Buckland Road, Mangere East

When: Open to media from 10.30am to 12.00pm, Wednesday 30 August

What: Speaking to a school assembly, meeting with the boys and girls sevens teams competing in the upcoming New Zealand AIMS Games and overseeing competition giveaway of family pass to sevens tournament

Details of Hamilton event

Who: All Blacks Sevens Captain Scott Curry and Al Blacks Sevens stalwart Tim Mikkelson

Where: Fine weather - WINTEC plaza, corner Angelsea and Ward St Hamilton

Wet weather - inside the Hub or Atrium at WINTEC

When: 7.30am-8.30am, Wednesday 30 August

What: A taste of the Sevens. Scott and Tim will judge the fastest stacker in the Sevens box stack competition who wins double passes, spot prizes of Sevens mini balls.

"Fans will need to get in very quick when the tickets go on general sale at midday to make sure they don’t miss out," said Steve Dunbar, New Zealand Sevens General Manager.

"Hamilton has really embraced the Sevens moving north and is making it their own. This is shaping up as the premier sports event of the summer."