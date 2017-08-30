Team named for Netball Quad Series clash in Auckland

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 11:06

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby has named the 12 players who will wear the Black Dress in tonight’s Netball Quad Series clash against the England Roses at The Trusts Arena, Auckland.

Kelly Jury has also been ruled out of the clash after rolling her ankle at training. She has been replaced by Kayla Cullen for this match only.

Shannon Francois will step up into the vice-captain role following yesterday’s announcement that Maria Tutaia will miss the rest of the Series on bereavement leave.

Tutaia has been replaced for the final two Tests by NZU21 World Cup-winning shooter Monica Falkner who is in line to make her international debut.

Silver Ferns team

Katrina Grant (captain)

Shannon Francois (vice-captain)

Gina Crampton

Kayla Cullen

Monica Falkner

Phoenix Karaka

Bailey Mes

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Samantha Sinclair

Whitney Souness

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson