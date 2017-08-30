Team named for Netball Quad Series clash in Auckland

|
Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby has named the 12 players who will wear the Black Dress in tonight’s Netball Quad Series clash against the England Roses at The Trusts Arena, Auckland.
Kelly Jury has also been ruled out of the clash after rolling her ankle at training. She has been replaced by Kayla Cullen for this match only.
Shannon Francois will step up into the vice-captain role following yesterday’s announcement that Maria Tutaia will miss the rest of the Series on bereavement leave.
Tutaia has been replaced for the final two Tests by NZU21 World Cup-winning shooter Monica Falkner who is in line to make her international debut.
Silver Ferns team
Katrina Grant (captain)
Shannon Francois (vice-captain)
Gina Crampton
Kayla Cullen
Monica Falkner
Phoenix Karaka
Bailey Mes
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Samantha Sinclair
Whitney Souness
Jane Watson
Maia Wilson
