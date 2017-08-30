Kiwis Abroad: Wood, Puketapu and Boyd all on target

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 15:46

Several All Whites and Football Ferns will go into their upcoming international matches with plenty of confidence after making a big impact for their clubs in recent days.

Leading the way was All Whites striker and stand-in captain Chris Wood, who didn’t take long to open his account on his return to the promised land of the English Premier League with Burnley. Having made his debut off the bench in mid-week against local rivals Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup, Wood was again among the substitutes as the Clarets took on Tottenham Hotspur at the famous Wembley Stadium.

With his side trailing 1-0 to a Dele Alli goal, Wood was thrown into the fray just before the hour in front of nearly 70,000 fans. And the decision of manager Sean Dyche to bring his new signing on paid off as Wood finished clinically in stoppage time to earn Burnley a point. "What a finish for the goal," Dyche said.

"It was absolutely first class and Chris will have that marker for himself of scoring on his debut at Wembley for a long time." Wood has now scored 29 league goals since the start of last season - only Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp has scored more in English league football in that time. Straight after his heroics at the spiritual home of English football, Wood jumped on a plane bound for Auckland, where he is set to join up with the All Whites for their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against the Solomon Islands.

The Football Ferns also have a pair of big encounters coming up with coach Tony Readings having just announced his squad to take on world number one and defending FIFA Women’s World Cup champions USA next month. He will have the services of at least one in-form striker after the uncapped Martine Puketapu struck a hat-trick for Colorado University in a 6-0 triumph over UC Riverside in the US college system.

The pick of those three goals was her opening effort, a lofted ball being played into the box for the talented teen to bring down with a sumptuous touch before rifling home an unstoppable volley with her left foot. Puketapu rolled in the second from a cutback and completed her hat-trick in classy fashion, timing her run to perfection and then dinking a delightful chip over the advancing goalkeeper.

"We needed this game so badly," she said. "We were so hungry for the goals. We had not gotten too many goals to start the season so we knew we had to bring everything and find the back of the net - which is what we did." Puketapu will look to take that net-busting form into the Football Ferns’ two-match USA tour and is set to celebrate her 20th birthday in the process.

Elsewhere in America, the All Whites’ Major League Soccer (MLS) contingent were all looking to sign off for the international break on a high. Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic was able to do so after pulling off three saves as the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Orlando City 2-1.

The pick of Marinovic’s stops was a fantastic reaction save to deny Dom Dwyer, although the offside flag was raised anyway. Michael Boxall likewise had an important three points to celebrate as Minnesota United doused Chicago Fire 2-1 for their first ever away win in the MLS. The centre back was at the heart of an impressive defensive effort against a Chicago side that included former Bayern Munich star and Germany legend Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Kip Colvey was meanwhile an unused substitute as the San Jose Earthquakes defeated local rivals LA Galaxy 3-0 and James Musa was also forced to sit out the weekend’s action as Sporting Kansas City’s clash at Houston Dynamo was postponed due to Hurricane Harvey. The United Soccer League (USL) clash between Portland Timbers 2 and San Antonio in Texas was also postponed for the same reason, meaning Bill Tuiloma was denied the chance to complete another 90 minutes. Deklan Wynne and Francis de Vries did both manage to get a full game under their belts as a late goal for Vancouver Whitecaps 2 earned a 2-1 win over LA Galaxy II. Myer Bevan was not involved for the Whitecaps as he is still serving a suspension from a recent sending off and will be itching to get back onto the field on Friday night for the All Whites at QBE Stadium.

In the women’s game, Katie Bowen, Rosie White and Rebekah Stott were all looking to celebrate their call-ups to the Football Ferns squad for the USA tour with a victory for their respective clubs. But none were able to do so in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) while former Ferns captain Abby Erceg joined Musa and Tuiloma in sitting the round out due to Hurricane Harvey.

Bowen played for 73 minutes of Kansas City’s 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pride to snap a three-game winning streak while White clocked 90 minutes but suffered the same fate. With her Boston Breakers losing 1-0 to Sky Blue FC, White had a late chance to level the scores when a cross to the back post was punched out by the goalkeeper and sat up for the Kiwi to hit a volley just over the cross bar.

There was a double blow meanwhile for Stott, who had to make do with a role as an unused substitute and could only look on as Seattle Reign fell 2-1 at home to the Portland Thorns. Despite now playing two games less than most other teams, Erceg’s North Carolina Courage are still top of the NWSL ladder while Seattle and Kansas City are sixth and seventh respectively. Boston remain joint bottom with the Washington Spirit.

The Europe-based Football Ferns enjoyed more success with Ali Riley and Erin Nayler both picking up some silverware. Ferns skipper Riley lifted the Swedish Cup with FC Rosengard after a 1-0 win over Linkopings while Nayler claimed a pre-season trophy for French club Bordeaux prior to the top-flight Division 1 Féminine kicking off. Riley is joined in Sweden by fellow Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson, who scored for Vittsjo GIK in a 1-1 draw against Kristianstad which keeps her side in mid-table in the Damallsvenskan. Kirsty Yallop and Amber Hearn were both involved in victories, veteran midfielder Yallop playing 82 minutes of Klepp’s 1-0 win over Stabaek in the Norwegian Toppserien while Hearn’s new team in Germany, FC Koln, earned a 2-0 pre-season triumph over FFC Wacker Munchen.

In the men’s game in Europe, Ryan Thomas continues to fly the Kiwi flag proudly and made the most of his last match before the international break for PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie. After narrowly avoiding being dragged into the relegation play-offs last season, Zwolle have begun the new campaign in far more dominant fashion, a 2-0 win over FC Twente making it seven points from three matches and putting them third on the table.

Thomas has played every minute in the league so far and has been one of Zwolle best performers, starring again in a midfield three against Twente and standing out with the quality of his passing. He also had a strong appeal for a penalty early on but play was waved on. In the second-tier Eerste Divisie, Michael den Heijer is having to be patient in making his debut for NEC Nijmegen after again being an unused substitute in a 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles while Dylan Burns performed the same role for his new Swedish club, Hudiksvalls FF, in a 2-1 loss to Moron BK.

Staying in Sweden, Tyler Lissette played a full match at centre back for IFK Varnamo in a 2-1 win over Osters IF while Dan Keat came on as a late substitute for GAIS in a 1-0 success against Degerfors IF. Elsewhere in Scandinavia, Brock Messenger did not make it off the bench as FF Jaro beat Ekenas IF 2-1 in the Finnish second division but Nikko Boxall had an eventful day for KuPS Kuopio in the top flight, picking up two yellow cards to receive his marching orders in stoppage time of a 1-0 loss to HJK Helsinki.

Six-cap All White Tyler Boyd was meanwhile making history over in Portugal, becoming the first Kiwi to ever score in the Primeira Liga. Boyd has had to work hard to break into the line-up for CD Tondela and was again among the substitutes as they travelled to Moreirense. The visitors were chasing their first win of the season and were well on track towards achieving that at 2-0 up when Boyd went on in the 80th minute. But the former Wellington Phoenix man still saw fit to make sure of the points, making a run to the near post to turn a low cross into the top corner. Also in Europe, Niko Kirwan has clearly impressed in his early days at Italian Serie C side AC Mestre and earned a place in the starting eleven for their first game of the season, a 1-1 draw with Teramo. Across the Ionian Sea in Greece, defender Themi Tzimopoulos warmed up for this week’s All Whites matches in ideal fashion by keeping a clean sheet for PAS Giannina in a scoreless draw with AEK Athens.

In the United Kingdom, Wood wasn’t the only Kiwi with reason to raise a toast after Andrew Blake signed a deal with newly-promoted Scottish Premier League side Hibernian. The versatile 21-year-old represented his country at the New Zealand-hosted 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup and had been on the books of the Phoenix before trying his luck in Scotland. He has signed initially with the club’s development squad and has already been called into action, taking full part in a 6-1 win over Kilmarnock.

"I’ve enjoyed my time at the club so far - I’ve been here a couple of months now and it’s been a great experience," he says.

"Hibs have a reputation for developing young talent and there’s a lot of talented players in the current squad. We had a good start against Kilmarnock on Tuesday and I’m looking forward to developing my game further over the coming season." Looking to follow in his footsteps by successfully trialling at a professional club is Harry Edge, who is aiming to make an impression at English Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion. Son of ex-All White Declan, the former Auckland City defender was part of a youthful development line-up that was beaten 2-0 by local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The most eye-catching exploits by a New Zealander in the English lower divisions continue to come from Max Crocombe, his good form in goal for Salford City helping the Manchester-based club to third place in the National League North after recording just one loss in seven matches. The latest success came against one of Crocombe’s former loan clubs, Southport, whom Salford came from behind to beat 2-1. The Kiwi custodian’s key contribution arrived in stoppage time, when he pulled off a great save to keep his side in the lead. All Whites legend Rory Fallon was looking to make a difference at the other end for Torquay United after being included in the starting line-up against Woking but he could not manage to find the net and was replaced just before the hour. Steven Old also earned a start in League Two for Morecambe and did his job well in a scoreless stalemate at Cambridge United before heading off in the 76th minute. A pair of promising young Kiwis were meanwhile warming the bench as reserve goalkeepers, Nik Tzanev in Wimbledon’s 4-3 win over Barnet in the EFL Trophy and Michael Woud doing likewise for the Sunderland U-23s in a 3-1 loss to Scunthorpe United.

In South Africa, the immediate future of Jeremy Brockie remains up in the air after the 49-cap All White had a transfer request rejected by SuperSport United. Cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly put in an offer for the Kiwi goal-getter, who is in hot demand after scoring 20 times in all competitions last season. Brockie was subsequently left out of the match day squad as SuperSport faced Maritzburg United on the weekend but his employers have made their stance clear. "The club would like to officially confirm that Jeremy Brockie handed in a transfer request last week which the SuperSport United board has rejected," a statement on the club’s social media said. "The Matsatsantsa striker will NOT be sold to any club at any price."