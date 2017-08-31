Kendall to lead 2018 Youth Olympic Team

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 06:45

Olympic triple Medallist Barbara Kendall has been appointed Chef de Mission of the New Zealand Youth Olympic Team to Buenos Aires 2018.

A former IOC Member, Kendall represented New Zealand in windsurfing at five Olympic Games, winning gold at Barcelona 1992. She will lead a team of up to 94 athletes aged between 15 and 18 that will represent New Zealand in Buenos Aires October 2018.

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith says Kendall’s athlete focus, her ability to unite and inspire youth and her experience in numerous international leadership positions make her an ideal candidate for the role.

"Barbara knows exactly what it is like to be an athlete and sh has experienced the highs and lows of competition. She has coached to a high level and promoted the voice of athletes through the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission. The Buenos Aires Chef de Mission role will provide an opportunity to further develop her leadership capability."

"We have no doubt that she is the ideal candidate to lead the young team to Buenos Aires and support the athletes as they gain invaluable experience competing in a major multi-sport event."

Kendall, currently the Vice President of the International Surfing Association and a member of the LA2024 Olympic Bid Advisory Board, is delighted with her appointment.

"I feel I have a lot to give New Zealand’s top young athletes and I really understand the importance of youth games in a performance pathway."

"The challenges, and opportunities provided by multi-sport environments like the Olympic and Commonwealth Games can’t be underestimated. The Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games will help prepare our athletes for long term success. I’m excited by the opportunity to lead the New Zealand team."

Kendall has been an IOC Athlete Role Model at every summer and winter edition of the Youth Olympic Games since they began in Singapore in 2010. Buenos Aires 2018 will be Kendall’s first games as Chef de Mission.

The Youth Olympic Games, now in their third edition, connect young people to cultural and learning opportunities through sport. Youth Olympic Games are also an incubator for sports new to the Olympic Programme.

Skateboarding, 3 x 3 basketball and sport climbing all appeared on the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games sports programme before being confirmed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kiteboarding, futsal are among the new sports to be seen at Buenos Aires.

The Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games will take place 6 - 18 October 2018.