Nine Kiwi karters to contest Aussie title final this weekend

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 15:00

Nine Kiwi karters have crossed the Tasman this week to prepare for the final round of this year's Australian Kart Championship presented by Jayco and Castrol Edge (AKC) at the Todd Rd kart complex in Melbourne over the weekend.

Auckland-based Palmerston North driver Dylan Drysdale is the best placed (currently fifth in the X30 Senior class) with a real chance of a spot on the series' podium if things go his way on Saturday and Sunday.

Young Pukekohe driver Emerson Vincent is next best with 10th place in the Cadet 9 class points standings. However he has now moved up a class and this weekend makes his Australian debut in the Cadet 12 class, where he will join fellow Kiwis, Liam Sceats (19th overall), Luke Thompson (31st), Kaden Probst (35th), all from Auckland, and 2017 AKC series debutant, Louis Sharp from Christchurch.

The other Kiwi drivers contesting the event are Connor Davison from Hamilton (16th in KA4 Junior) and the Stewart sisters, Madeline from Wellington (18th in KZ2) and now Melbourne-based Ashleigh.

At earlier rounds of the AKC Ashleigh has contested the TaG125 class where she currently lies 29th in the series points standings. However this weekend she makes her debut in the X30 Senior class where she will be up against some of Australia's best direct drive class karters as well as compatriot Dylan Drysdale.

Though testing last weekend was hampered by engine issues Ashleigh enjoyed a competitive X30 class debut at the City of Melbourne titles meeting at the Todd Rd track last month. Younger sister Madeline is also in a confident frame of mind after her best finish in the KZ2 class - 10th - at the most recent AKC round at Emerald in Queensland in late July.

Meanwhile the Melbourne AKC final marks the beginning of an intense fortnight for Dylan Drysdale and N-Zed Motorsport team owner/driver Daniel Bray.

While Drysdale is busy behind the wheel this weekend, Bray will be running Australian KZ2 class title prospect (he is currently second in the series' point standings) Troy Loeskow.

Once the racing is over on Sunday Bray and Drysdale then head to Melbourne Airport to fly out to Germany where next weekend they will contest this year's CIK-FIA International KZ2 Super Cup meeting at Wackersdorf for Italy's GP Karts team.