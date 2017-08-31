New Zealand Rugby League chairman named

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 15:45

Reon Edwards has been confirmed as the chairman of the New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) Board at their August meeting. Recently appointed Director Hugh Martyn has been named vice-chair.

Edwards says, "We are very fortunate to have such a strong Board. We are really looking forward to the next few months with the Rugby League World Cup here in NZ. The organisation has some very exciting plans for the next few years and we look forward to supporting these as they are developed."

With a strong commercial background, Edwards also brings 37 years of rugby league experience, as a player and administrator, to the role. He has held several commercial and not for profit directorships over the past eight years and has served on the NZRL board since 2015.

The NZRL Board has seven directors, John Bishop, Jennifer Rolfe, Hugh Martyn and Elizabeth Richards, Tawera Nikau, Reon Edwards and Bill McEntee.