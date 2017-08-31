All Whites look for dominant start

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 21:50

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson says his team is focused on delivering a dominant performance in the first match against the Solomon Islands to put the tie to bed.

The OFC Nations Cup Champions, who are favourites for the OFC Final Stage of Qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, want to take a significant step towards qualifying for the Intercontinental Playoff in November.

The winner of the home and away tie will meet the fifth-ranked South American team for a place in Russia at the FIFA World Cup.

But Hudson is taking nothing for granted. Getting past the Felipe Vega-Arango Alonso coached side, who defeated Papua New Guinea and Tahiti to make the final stage, will not be straightforward.

"These are always tricky games," said Hudson. "We will find they will be very stubborn. I don’t think they are going to come and attack. Irrespective of how big the team is, we are going to have a really tricky game. We have the mind-set that we want to finish the tie off on Friday night."

With the challenges of a FIFA International window and traveling to the other side of the world, Hudson has had only two sessions with his full squad. His team have a clear game plan in mind.

"We want to be strong. We want to be aggressive. We want to set the tempo of the game. We want to control the game and we want to push for the whole game to ensure that we have a big enough advantage so the tie is done but we are prepared either way."

All Whites captain Chris Wood, who has had a whirlwind 10 days after signing for Burnley FC in the English Premier League and scoring on debut in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Wembley, has recovered from his jet lag and is ready to lead his team out.

"[The Solomon Islands] are very tough and they are very hard to breakdown. They sit back a little bit more than we are used to. If we are not on it, they are going to cause us some problems," said the 25-year-old.

"This is vitally important for us. We want to be at the World Cup come June next year. This is the next stage in that process and we have to do the right job to make sure we go through to the next round. That is all we are focused on to go on to bigger and better things."

Hudson said the team have had a good week on the training field and are looking forward to playing another match at home. The All Whites, under Hudson, have not lost to Oceania opposition in the past three years and they want to continue that record with FIFA World Cup qualifying on the line.

The last time these two teams met the All Whites won 1-0 through a Luke Adams goal late in the OFC Nations Cup. The head to head record from 10 games is nine wins for New Zealand and one drawn match at the OFC Nations Cup in 2012 in Honiara.

Hudson said both forward Myer Bevan and defensive midfielder James Musa - two newcomers to this All Whites squad - were likely to play a part in these FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

"James we know well. We have been following him for a long time. We had him in the China camp. Myer we have followed him for a while. [Striker] is one of those positions for us where we do need support. He has done well, he has signed a professional contract over in Vancouver. I like him."

Both Hudson and Wood confirmed that the skipper would be available for the second leg in Honiara on Tuesday afternoon. Wood, the Golden Boot winner from the English Championship last season, said he has the support of Burnley Football Club to be here.

"They know how important it is for me to be here," said Wood. "[Burnley manager Sean Dyche] said ‘All the best and we will see you when you get back’. That was all the conversation was. He is a manager that is very supportive and I am sure he will be going forward."

The All Whites will recover in Auckland over the weekend and travel to Honiara early on Monday morning as they put recovery ahead of acclimatisation.

"We’ve been to a few places now, a few different Islands. It’s not always easy to train in certain places. We’ve gone early, we’ve gone late - I think we went late into New Caledonia [November], late into Fiji [March], and what that does, it allows us to do is have a good training session here, where the pitches are different. That works for us, we're in and out, the players are in New Zealand longer - some players don't spend a lot of time in New Zealand, so it's good to be home and have that sort of feel. With the amount of travel we’ve had, and so close to a game, you can’t train at an intensity anyway to acclimatise in the heat."

The stage is set for the OFC Stage of Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

New Zealand v Solomon Islands

1 September 2017

QBE Stadium

Auckland, New Zealand

Kick-off: 7:35pm

Live on SKY Sport

Match Officials

Referee: Norbert HAUATA (TAH)

Assistant Referee 1: Philippe REVEL (TAH)

Assistant Referee 2: Bertrand BRIAL (NCL)

Fourth Official: Joel HOPKEN (VAN)

New Zealand

Team List: 1. Stefan Marinovic (GK), 2. Sam Brotherton, 3. Deklan Wynne, 4. Themi Tzimopoulos, 5. Michael Boxall, 6. James Musa, 7. Kosta Barbarouses, 8. Michael McGlinchey, 9. Chris Wood (C), 12. Glen Moss (GK), 13. Monty Patterson, 14. Ryan Thomas, 15. Myer Bevan, 17. Thomas Doyle, 18. Kip Colvey, 19. Alex Rufer, 21. Storm Roux, 22. Andrew Durante, 23. Oliver Sail (GK)

Coach: Anthony Hudson (ENG)

Solomon Islands

Team List: 1. Phillip Mango (GK), 2. Joses Nawo, 3. Robert Laua, 4. Nelson Sale, 5. Haddis Aengari, 6. Emmanuel Poila, 7. Jerry Donga, 8. Henry Fa’arodo (c), 9. Benjamin Totori, 10. Micah Lea’alafa, 11. Gagame Feni 12. Zantas Kabini (GK), 13. Richard Hiromana, 14. Clifton Aumae, 15. Jeffery Bule, 16. Michael Boso, 17. Atkin Kaua, 18. Clement Baegeni, 19. Andrew Rarangia, 20. Timothy Bakale, 22. Desmond Tutu (GK)

Coach: Felipe Vega-Arango Alonso (ESP)