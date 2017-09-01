Sir Richard Hadlee to stand down from NZ Cricket Board

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 09:41

Sir Richard Hadlee has advised he will not seek re-election to the Board of New Zealand Cricket at its Annual General Meeting in November.

One of two directors required to resign by rotation this year, Sir Richard has opted against standing for re-election and has instead signalled that he will step down, ending four years of service on the board.

Sir Richard was first elected as an NZC director following a change to its constitution in 2013, and successfully applied for re-election the following year.

He said serving on the Board for the past four years had been a rewarding experience, as it coincided with a watershed time for NZC - particularly in terms of a new, inclusive, strategic direction, and a new approach to the relationship between women and cricket.

"It’s been very satisfying to be involved at Board level at a time when such important fundamental changes and reviews have been taking place," he said.

"I’ve been particularly impressed with the determination and commitment within the Board towards making the game more relevant and accessible to all New Zealanders - regardless of gender, ethnicity, or socio-economic status.

"I’d like to congratulate and thank the NZC Board for its support and passion on these matters; for the friendships developed along the way, and for the very real progress it’s made over the past few years.

"It’s nice to be able to step down knowing the governance of the game in New Zealand is in such good hands."

NZC Chairman Greg Barclay said Sir Richard had been a valuable member of the Board, contributing across all areas of the organisation, and that his experience and knowledge on the game would be missed.

"To have someone of Sir Richard’s status on the Board has been very helpful," said Mr Barclay.

"Sir Richard has been a highly-respected member of our High Performance Advisory Group, and a staunch advocate of progressing the women’s game.

"On behalf of the NZC Board and its directors, I wish him well for the future and look forward to seeing him around the cricket circles over the coming summer."

NZC Board member Liz Dawson, who will also resign by rotation this year, has opted to stand for re-election.

Applications for Board vacancies will be advertised tomorrow.