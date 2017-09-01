New approach to community sport partner to work closely with trusts

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 11:19

The Auckland Approach to Community Sport is being driven forward by the recent addition of Community Leisure Management (CLM) as a significant delivery partner in Counties Manukau, joining Auckland Regional Sports Trusts (RSTs) operating in their respective areas.

CLM will be working closely with RSTs - Harbour Sport, Sport Waitakere and Sport Auckland - to increase participation and build capability in Auckland, community by community. "Seeking to ensure the best possible partnership arrangement has been put in place in South Auckland is vital," says Mike Elliott, Sport Auckland Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working with CLM on The Auckland Approach to Community Sport, sharing key participation initiatives and collaboratively working towards the vision of Auckland being the world’s most active city."

"As Regional Sports Trusts, our focus is to work with our partners and to deliver services, support, advocacy, and results for our respective local communities," says Toni-Maree Carnie, Harbour Sport Chief Executive.

Lynette Adams, Sport Waitakere Chief Executive Officer agrees: "Community and delivery of results are fundamental for all involved." Craig Carter, CLM CEO says the announcement marks exciting times for CLM and the Counties Manukau community and presents a great opportunity.

"This is an outstanding opportunity to work closely with Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland, Sport Waitakere and other key stakeholders - teams I have a lot of respect for," says Mr Carter. "It will be valuable for CLM to engage with these organisations for mutual benefit, results and achievements."

Planned collaboratively by Aktive, Auckland RSTs, Sport NZ, Auckland Council and other partners, The Auckland Approach to Community Sport aligns with Sport NZ’s Community Sport Strategy. The localised approach focuses on investing in organisations and projects that support people participating in sport and recreation, as well as creating more opportunities for coaches