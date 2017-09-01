Adidas unveils new Wellington Phoenix strip

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 11:54

Adidas Football has today unveiled the highly-anticipated Wellington Phoenix home and away strips for the 2017/2018 A-league season.

Both designs deliver bold updates on previous strips whilst maintaining the rich heritage of the country’s only A-League team, clever design throughout showcases a heightened sense of pride in both their team and the New Zealand capital.

The bold black and yellow stripes of the home jersey recognise the teams’ daring and courageous approach entering the new season. By the heart of each player sits the new team logo, the first update to the club insignia since joining the A-League. Within the logo sits a new Phoenix, the ten strands of the wings and the tail represent a strong and unified starting XI. E Rere Te Keo, a Maori inscription, specifically recognises Wellington as home "the resounding call" of the taniwha Ngake, urging the team to strive to work ever harder.

In stark contrast, the new away strip shows off a clean, white look. The subtle swirls on the chest, a visual cue to the iconic winds of their home city.

Both jerseys, a collaborative venture between the Wellington Phoenix and adidas, see a refined fit to enable maximum movement and comfort on pitch. The inclusion of the moisture wicking innovation, adidas Climalite technology, ensures players remain cool and dry even in the toughest climates.

Fans can show their ultimate support by purchasing the new Wellington Phoenix range. The new home and away jerseys are available in men and youth sizes. The range will be stocked at all football specialist and major sporting goods retailers, adidas stores, and online at www.adidas.co.nz