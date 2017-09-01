All Whites tickets tracking well

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 15:38

Almost 10,000 All Whites fans already have their tickets for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Solomon Islands at QBE Stadium in Albany tonight.

A fine night is forecast on Auckland’s North Shore and New Zealand Football CEO Andy Martin is encouraging All Whites fans to come out in numbers as the team looks to take another step on the Road to Russia.

The capacity of QBE Stadium is around 20,000 and it would be a first for the All Whites in many years to sell out a stadium for a football match in Auckland. Martin said the team needs all of New Zealand behind them.

"It was fantastic what Chris [Wood] did the other night for Burnley at Wembley and of course we want him to do the same for us at QBE Stadium tonight," he said. "This is a football fan’s chance to see an EPL striker performing on your doorstep. We hope everyone comes to support him and the team."

Martin said the good pre-sales tickets were an indication of the well-priced tickets which sees adults see the action from $29, children U-16 and kids U-12 are free (with a paying adult).

"If you go and see Chris Wood playing in the English Premier League it is going to cost you more than $100. For under $40 you see 11 professionals representing their country in a competitive final," said Martin.

"This isn’t a test match, this isn’t a friendly it is a FIFA World Cup qualifier. It is our next step on our Road to Russia. If we win this game then we are through to the biggest game in four years. We will playing the fifth

placed side in South America in Wellington. But that is all to come and right now we are preparing for a massive game here in Auckland and we need all All Whites fans behind the team.

Martin said the All Whites, who competed well with Russia, Mexico and Portugal at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, want to show they can beat the best teams in the world and the progression of the team continues tonight.

"The team are focused on the end point. They set out on this Road to Russia four years ago and tonight’s game against the Solomon Islands is the next obstacle in the way. Whether it is a team from Europe or an Island team then it doesn’t matter. We have to do our job tonight and go over to Honiara and finish the job off.

"The message to All Whites fans is to turn up early tonight and be ready for a massive game in the All Whites World Cup Qualifying campaign."

OFC Final Stage - FIFA World Cup Qualifier

New Zealand v Solomon Islands

QBE Stadium, Auckland

Friday 1 September

Kick-off: 7.35pm (local time)

For tickets visit: http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/Show.aspx?sh=ALLWHVSO17

Solomon Islands v New Zealand

Lawson Tama Stadium, Honiara

Tuesday 5 September

Kick-off: 2pm (3pm NZT)