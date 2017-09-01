Canterbury Rugby Chairman stands down

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 17:41

Canterbury Rugby Chairman Trevor McIntyre has resigned from the position he has held since April 2015 and from the CRFU Board, for personal reasons.

Deputy Chair Peter Winchester will step up as Interim Chairman immediately, until the CRFU AGM scheduled for February next year.

Mr Winchester paid tribute to the contribution that Mr McIntyre has made to rugby over a number of years:

"Trevor joined the Canterbury Rugby Board in 2013, bringing with him vast experience in both rugby and education. He has given excellent service to rugby over the course of about 60 years, including as a player, coach, manager, and various administration and governance roles from club through to national level. He has guided this organisation through some major change since becoming Chair, including the appointment of our own Canterbury Rugby CEO for the first time since the advent of Super Rugby. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Trevor for his service and leadership," Mr Winchester said.

Mr McIntyre replaced Grant Jarrold as CRFU Chairman after Mr Jarrold took up the role of Crusaders Chairman in 2015. Prior to that he had been the Deputy Chairman.