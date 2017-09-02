Manurewa claim Women's championship title

Saturday, 2 September, 2017 - 22:17

The Manurewa Marlins Wahine made easy work of Richmond in the ARL Women's Premiership grand final today, with a 30-0 victory at Mt Smart Stadium #2.

It took 17 minutes before any points were scored through hard-hitting prop Grace Tautuhi who stormed over for a four point lead, but it was the only try scored in the first half as a result of strong defence displayed by both sides.

Manurewa hooker Krystal Rota showed us just why she was named Auckland's Women Player of the Year, accelerating off some hard-hitters through the middle to get up 8-0. Halfback Kimiora Nati added the extras for a 10-0 lead.

It wasn't look before they crossed for another to extend their lead 14-0.

With no points yet scored and 30 minutes remaining in the second half, Richmond needed to dig deep if they had any chance of coming into the match.

But the Roses struggled to retain position and a try to Marlins winger Jocephy Daniels held them back another four with the Marlins leading 18-0.

Richmond looked to be trying, putting up a fight in the middle of the park. But there was no stopping the south Auckland side with further tries awarded to Kere Matua and Maitua Feterika to claim the Women's championship title.

Manurewa captain Sarina Fiso-Clark said winning the women's grand final is a special and surreal feeling.

"It's a very busy time for women in league," she said.

"To play at this venue alongside our men's premiership finals really shows that women are starting to get recognition for their hard work both on and off the field… I hope this continues for many years to come."

"Richmond have an amazing group of players which a lot of us [in the Marlins] have played together with in the Kiwi Ferns and their hard work to get here has not gone unnoticed.

"We knew we had to dig deep after that first half. There was only four points in it but we found momentum and got there in the end."

Manurewa 30 (Jocephy Daniels, Grace Tautuhi, Geneva Webber, Kyrstal Rota, Kere Matua, Maitua

Feterika tries; Kimiora x3 goals) Richmond 0.