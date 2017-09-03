Squash: Giant killing run of Kiwis comes to an end

Sunday, 3 September, 2017 - 05:13

The run of Kiwi squash players Joelle King and Paul Coll has come to an end at the 2017 J.P. Morgan China Open in Shanghai at the Peninsula Hotel glass court.

King who had scored two top wins over Laura Massaro and Nicol David in earlier rounds was defeated by top seed and world No.1 Nour El Serbini of Egypt in straight games 12-10 11-4 11-6 in 29 minutes in the women’s semifinal.

El Serbini was able to use precise placement to nullify the physical play and speed of King around the court. Despite the loss King will be pleased with he wins in the opening rounds of the US$100,000 women’s singles draw against players such as eight-time world champ David who she had never previously beaten.

Coll who has risen to a world top 10 ranking this month was beaten in four games by the tournament top seed Ali Farag of Egypt 11-8 5-11 11-3 12-10 in a 51 minutes in the men’s US$100,000 draw.

The next big event for Coll and King will be the US Open in Philadelphia which is worth US$165,000 for each of the men’s and women’s draws and is held at the beginning of October.