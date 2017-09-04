NZ team chasing medals at UCI Mountain Bike World Champs

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 10:14

New Zealand named the strongest mountain bike team in history for the UCI 2017 Mountain Bike World Championships in Cairns, Australia.

With the UCI 2017 Mountain Bike World Championships kicking off tomorrow, New Zealand are looking like strong contenders for medals.

The UCI 2017 Mountain Bike World Championships will be help in Cairns, Australia from 5 to 10 September this year.

"The last time we had this many riders who are true medal contenders for a World Champs would have been in 2006, when the competition was held in Rotorua. Our juniors in particular were outstanding that year with a gold and a silver in the men’s downhill," says Sam Thompson, New Zealand Mountain Bike Team Manager and NZ MTB Performance Hub Coach.

"In 2017 we are fielding strong medal prospects in all the categories in both Elite and Junior divisions. It’s fair to say that our team will be a force to be reckoned with."

Since returning from his UCI World Cup and Crankworx World Tour campaign, Red Bull team downhill rider Brook Macdonald is looking forward to his short break before taking on the rainforest trails of Cairns.

"It’s been a long season, starting at Crankworx Rotorua back in March this year and travelling the world for 7 months of racing but I’m ready to finish it off in Cairns. I have a good history on the downhill track and I’m stoked to be back racing for the New Zealand team next week."

Cross-country World Cup medalist Anton Cooper and Samara Shepard are New Zealand’s two Elite riders who will represent in Cairns. After solid results in the 2017 World Cup finishing inside the overall top 10, Cooper knows he has a tough road ahead of him to reach the podium in Cairns.

"The World Champs is a different beast and putting on the silver fern always brings out the best in me. I look forward to emptying the tank one last time this year in search of a result to be proud of and finish the year on a high," says Cooper.

Junior downhill rider Shania Rawson (18), who calls the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua her home trails, is set to extend her success of a bronze medal at the Lenzerheide (Switzerland) World Cup when she competes at the World Championships next week.

"I won the Oceania Champs in Australia this year and since then I’ve felt like my head is in the right space to race. Now I know I just have to put it all together on race day and if I can do that I can win," says Rawson.

"Racing World Cups in Europe has given me awesome experience and I’m really excited to be a part of the New Zealand team to compete in Cairns."

This will be the first World Championships New Zealand has attended since the NZ MTB Performance Hub opened in Rotorua last year and will be the first test for rider development program co-sponsored by Cycling New Zealand, Rootrua Lakes Council, Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, Red Stag Timber, Altherm, Subway and the Toi-Ohomai Institute of Technology