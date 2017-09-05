Kear makes changes to World Cup train-on squad

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 11:45

Wales head coach John Kear has added Matty Seamark to his train-on squad for Rugby League World Cup 2017, while both Ben Flower and Ollie Olds have had to withdraw through injury.

Flower, who has 17 caps for Wales, has been sidelined since late April with an Achilles tendon injury.

"It’s a massive trip to be missing so I’m really disappointed that I can’t go," Flower said.

"I’ve wanted to play for Wales for the last couple of years, but I’ve had injuries that I’ve had to sort out.

"Although it’s a massive disappointment, I will definitely be playing for Wales again in the future and I hope to be involved next year."

Olds, meanwhile, ruptured his ACL earlier on this season and also won’t recover in time for the World Cup.

He said: "I’m disappointed about the injury and to be missing out on the World Cup, but I have full confidence in the boys getting out of the group stages and being very competitive.

"I’ve set myself a few goals for next season. It’s obviously a pretty bad injury and something I couldn’t rush, but I can’t wait to play again and continue where I left off.

"The boys will be in Brisbane first so I’ll be catching up with them all then and may even try and get to one or two of the games."

Seamark, who currently plays for Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Intrust Super (Queensland) Cup, has six caps to his name, last featured at Rugby League World Cup 2013 and has been added to the squad to boost Wales’ options in the halves.

"I’m really pleased to have been called up to the squad; it’s a really strong squad to be a part of," Seamark said.

"It’s been a while since I last pulled on the jersey, but it would mean a great deal to me to be able to do it again.

"To be a part of another World Cup would be a dream come true. Not only that, but it’s in Australia.

"To play in Townsville, infront of friends of family where I grew up, would be the biggest moment in my career to date."

On the squad alterations, Wales head coach John Kear said: "We knew that Ben Flower was a long shot because of his injury, but I’d like to thank him for his efforts in trying to get fit in time.

"I look forward to seeing Ben in a Wales shirt again in the future.

"I’m very sorry for Ollie Olds because he has contributed a great deal to Wales’ resurgence and he’s unfortunately missing out on one of the biggest tournaments.

"I’m delighted to welcome Matty Seamark into the squad. He last played for us in the World Cup and is playing at a good level over in Australia with Manly."