Surf Life Saving NZ names 2017 Awards of Excellence finalists

Surf Life Saving members from around the country will gather in Auckland on September 23 to celebrate their successes at the national Awards of Excellence.
Over the 2016/17 patrol season, Surf Life Saving New Zealand welcomed 994 newly qualified lifeguards adding to the 3,988 lifeguards who refreshed their qualification for a total of 4,982 qualified lifeguards patrolling New Zealand’s beaches.
Lifeguards carried out 612 rescues around the country and assisted another 1,184 swimmers back to safety. There were zero drownings between the flags.
Every year, national and local awards are given to Surf Life Saving members to officially recognise them for their hard work and dedication to saving lives and preventing drowning on New Zealand's beaches.
Most awards are nominated locally with winners from their regional Awards of Excellence ceremonies then becoming finalists for the national Awards of Excellence.
The 2017 Surf Life Saving New Zealand Awards of Excellence is taking place at the Heritage Hotel with the presentation of lifesaving, sport and service awards.
Some of the night's top awards include NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year, DHL Volunteer of the Year and the BP Surf Rescue of the Year.
2017 Awards of Excellence finalists:
NZLGB Lifeguard of the Year:
Ollie Irwin, Bethells Beach
Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, Whiritoa
Danielle Shepherd, Mt Maunganui
Connor Mitchell, Waikanae
Sean Meagher, Westshore
Michael Corkill, Opunake
Nathan Berry, Levin-Waitarere
Tom Denman, Sumner
Chris Haig, St Clair
DHL Volunteer of the Year:
Dylan Turner, Red Beach
Paul Treanor, Mt Maunganui
Jenny Peploe, Pauanui
Sonia Keepa, Wainui
Jason Broome , Waimarama
Darren James, Fitzroy
Nick Mulcahy, Titahi Bay
Kate Suter, Sumner
James Coombes, St Clair
BP Rescue of the Year:
Far North
Muriwai
Kariaotahi
Kaka Point
Riversdale
DHL Innovation of the Year:
Muriwai - drone project
Waimarama - new patrol tower
New Plymouth Old Boys - restaurant
Titahi Bay- weekly safety and beach conditions Facebook videos
South Brighton- health and safety app
TSB Bank Coach of the Year:
Jason Pocock, Mairangi Bay
John Bryant, Mt Maunganui
Matt Sutton, Wainui
Greg Larsen, Ocean Beach
Kiwi Joel Meuli, East End
Walter Maxwell, Lyall bay
Jonelle Quane, Sumner
Chris Haig, St Clair
DHL Instructor of the Year:
Sam Turbott, Karekare
Cameron Bishop, Whiritoa
Garry King, Mt Maunganui
John Minogue, Wainui
Brian Quirk, Westshore
Todd Cations-Velvin, Fitzroy
Dwight Garton, Paekakariki
Linda Poulsen, Spencer Park
Peter Gibbons, St Kilda
TSB Bank Surf Official of the Year:
Roydon Woodcock, Mairangi Bay
Greg Rieger, Mt Maunganui
Alistair Thorpe, Waikanae
Mike O'Malley, Pacific
Brian Velvin, Fitzroy
Glen Jones, Titahi Bay
Derek Shanks, Sumner
Michael Andrews, St Clair
