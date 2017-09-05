Surf Life Saving NZ names 2017 Awards of Excellence finalists

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 12:03

Surf Life Saving members from around the country will gather in Auckland on September 23 to celebrate their successes at the national Awards of Excellence.

Over the 2016/17 patrol season, Surf Life Saving New Zealand welcomed 994 newly qualified lifeguards adding to the 3,988 lifeguards who refreshed their qualification for a total of 4,982 qualified lifeguards patrolling New Zealand’s beaches.

Lifeguards carried out 612 rescues around the country and assisted another 1,184 swimmers back to safety. There were zero drownings between the flags.

Every year, national and local awards are given to Surf Life Saving members to officially recognise them for their hard work and dedication to saving lives and preventing drowning on New Zealand's beaches.

Most awards are nominated locally with winners from their regional Awards of Excellence ceremonies then becoming finalists for the national Awards of Excellence.

The 2017 Surf Life Saving New Zealand Awards of Excellence is taking place at the Heritage Hotel with the presentation of lifesaving, sport and service awards.

Some of the night's top awards include NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year, DHL Volunteer of the Year and the BP Surf Rescue of the Year.

2017 Awards of Excellence finalists:

NZLGB Lifeguard of the Year:

Ollie Irwin, Bethells Beach

Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, Whiritoa

Danielle Shepherd, Mt Maunganui

Connor Mitchell, Waikanae

Sean Meagher, Westshore

Michael Corkill, Opunake

Nathan Berry, Levin-Waitarere

Tom Denman, Sumner

Chris Haig, St Clair

DHL Volunteer of the Year:

Dylan Turner, Red Beach

Paul Treanor, Mt Maunganui

Jenny Peploe, Pauanui

Sonia Keepa, Wainui

Jason Broome , Waimarama

Darren James, Fitzroy

Nick Mulcahy, Titahi Bay

Kate Suter, Sumner

James Coombes, St Clair

BP Rescue of the Year:

Far North

Muriwai

Kariaotahi

Kaka Point

Riversdale

DHL Innovation of the Year:

Muriwai - drone project

Waimarama - new patrol tower

New Plymouth Old Boys - restaurant

Titahi Bay- weekly safety and beach conditions Facebook videos

South Brighton- health and safety app

TSB Bank Coach of the Year:

Jason Pocock, Mairangi Bay

John Bryant, Mt Maunganui

Matt Sutton, Wainui

Greg Larsen, Ocean Beach

Kiwi Joel Meuli, East End

Walter Maxwell, Lyall bay

Jonelle Quane, Sumner

Chris Haig, St Clair

DHL Instructor of the Year:

Sam Turbott, Karekare

Cameron Bishop, Whiritoa

Garry King, Mt Maunganui

John Minogue, Wainui

Brian Quirk, Westshore

Todd Cations-Velvin, Fitzroy

Dwight Garton, Paekakariki

Linda Poulsen, Spencer Park

Peter Gibbons, St Kilda

TSB Bank Surf Official of the Year:

Roydon Woodcock, Mairangi Bay

Greg Rieger, Mt Maunganui

Alistair Thorpe, Waikanae

Mike O'Malley, Pacific

Brian Velvin, Fitzroy

Glen Jones, Titahi Bay

Derek Shanks, Sumner

Michael Andrews, St Clair