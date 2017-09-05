Surf Life Saving NZ names 2017 Awards of Excellence finalists

Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Surf Life Saving members from around the country will gather in Auckland on September 23 to celebrate their successes at the national Awards of Excellence.

Over the 2016/17 patrol season, Surf Life Saving New Zealand welcomed 994 newly qualified lifeguards adding to the 3,988 lifeguards who refreshed their qualification for a total of 4,982 qualified lifeguards patrolling New Zealand’s beaches.

Lifeguards carried out 612 rescues around the country and assisted another 1,184 swimmers back to safety. There were zero drownings between the flags.

Every year, national and local awards are given to Surf Life Saving members to officially recognise them for their hard work and dedication to saving lives and preventing drowning on New Zealand's beaches.

Most awards are nominated locally with winners from their regional Awards of Excellence ceremonies then becoming finalists for the national Awards of Excellence.

The 2017 Surf Life Saving New Zealand Awards of Excellence is taking place at the Heritage Hotel with the presentation of lifesaving, sport and service awards.

Some of the night's top awards include NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year, DHL Volunteer of the Year and the BP Surf Rescue of the Year.

2017 Awards of Excellence finalists:

NZLGB Lifeguard of the Year:

Ollie Irwin, Bethells Beach 

Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, Whiritoa 

Danielle Shepherd, Mt Maunganui 

Connor Mitchell, Waikanae 

Sean Meagher, Westshore 

Michael Corkill, Opunake 

Nathan Berry, Levin-Waitarere 

Tom Denman, Sumner 

Chris Haig, St Clair

DHL Volunteer of the Year:

Dylan Turner, Red Beach

Paul Treanor, Mt Maunganui

Jenny Peploe, Pauanui

Sonia Keepa, Wainui

Jason Broome , Waimarama 

Darren James, Fitzroy 

Nick Mulcahy, Titahi Bay 

Kate Suter, Sumner

James Coombes, St Clair

BP Rescue of the Year:

Far North

Muriwai

Kariaotahi

Kaka Point

Riversdale

DHL Innovation of the Year:

 Muriwai - drone project 

Waimarama - new patrol tower 

New Plymouth Old Boys - restaurant 

Titahi Bay- weekly safety and beach conditions Facebook videos

South Brighton- health and safety app

TSB Bank Coach of the Year:

Jason Pocock, Mairangi Bay 

John Bryant, Mt Maunganui

Matt Sutton, Wainui 

Greg Larsen, Ocean Beach

Kiwi Joel Meuli, East End 

Walter Maxwell, Lyall bay 

Jonelle Quane, Sumner 

Chris Haig, St Clair

DHL Instructor of the Year:

Sam Turbott, Karekare 

Cameron Bishop, Whiritoa

Garry King, Mt Maunganui 

John Minogue, Wainui 

Brian Quirk, Westshore 

Todd Cations-Velvin, Fitzroy 

Dwight Garton, Paekakariki 

Linda Poulsen, Spencer Park 

Peter Gibbons, St Kilda

TSB Bank Surf Official of the Year:

Roydon Woodcock, Mairangi Bay

Greg Rieger, Mt Maunganui

Alistair Thorpe, Waikanae 

Mike O'Malley, Pacific 

 Brian Velvin, Fitzroy 

 Glen Jones, Titahi Bay 

 Derek Shanks, Sumner

Michael Andrews, St Clair

