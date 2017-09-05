FAST5 Ferns eye fifth consecutive title

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 13:45

The FAST5 Ferns will be eyeing off a fifth straight title when they hit the court in the Fast5 World Netball Series in Melbourne on October 28-29.

Storm Purvis will captain the 10-strong team, which includes many of New Zealand’s brightest young stars, including the return of Ameliaranne Ekenasio following the birth of her first child.

Gold Medal-winning NZU21 coach Kiri Wills will coach the team for the second year, saying she’s excited by the talent in the side.

"We’ve selected an exciting mix of players who will bring plenty of speed, flair and creativity," Wills said.

"Fast5 is an exciting product and that’s how we’ll be hoping to play - we’re going over there to win the title.

"The atmosphere at Fast5 is amazing; the kiwi supporters really get behind us and get into the spirit of the event. We can’t wait!"

The FAST5 Ferns have been victorious on six of the seven occasions the event has been held (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016), with England the only other team to taste victory in 2011. The event was not held in 2015 due to the Netball World Cup.

The Fast5 Netball World Series will be played in Melbourne from October 28-29, 2017.

FAST5 Ferns team:

Jamie Hume

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Monica Falkner

Maia Wilson

Erikana Pederson

Whitney Souness

Kayla Cullen

Storm Purvis (C)

Zoe Walker

Temalisi Fakahokatau

Coach: Kiri Wills

Assistant Coach: Margaret Forsyth

Manager: Leanne Harris

Physiotherapist: Corina Ngatuere